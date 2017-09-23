201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Lawrence throws 5 TD…

Lawrence throws 5 TD passes; San Diego beats Butler 38-17

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 8:35 pm 09/23/2017 08:35pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anthony Lawrence threw for 367 yards and matched a career-best with five touchdowns to lead San Diego to a 38-17 victory over Butler on Saturday in a Pioneer League opener.

The Toreros (2-2, 1-0) have won 28 straight league home games. San Diego’s last league home loss was on Oct. 9, 2010 against Dayton, 21-20.

Justin Priest caught three scores and finished with nine receptions for 148 yards. Tight end Ross Dwelley had six catches including a 13-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left before halftime to give San Diego (2-2, 1-0) a 31-14 lead.

Will Marty was 23 of 42 for 260 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes to Pace Temple for Butler (2-2, 0-1). Temple had eight catches for 155 yards.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?