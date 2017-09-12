501.5
Iowa’s passing game takes step forward after dismal ’17

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 5:08 pm 09/12/2017 05:08pm
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a 15-yard touchdown pass ahead of Iowa State defensive back Evrett Edwards, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 44-41 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It’s difficult to overstate just how inept Iowa’s passing game had become by the end of last season.

Last weekend’s win at Iowa State showed that the Hawkeyes (2-0) might finally be dangerous through the air again.

Sophomore Nate Stanley leads the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (eight) and is tied for third nationally after he threw five of them in a 44-41 overtime victory over the Cyclones.

Stanley’s growth, combined with the emergence of first-year receivers Nick Easley and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, have given Iowa reasons for optimism with Big Ten play fast approaching.

The Hawkeyes host North Texas (1-1) in their final non-conference game on Saturday.

