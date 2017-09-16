501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Huslig leads Missouri St.…

Huslig leads Missouri St. rally against Murray St., 28-21

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 6:48 pm 09/16/2017 06:48pm
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Calan Crowder rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries and his touchdown with 1:53 to play lifted Missouri State past Murray State 28-21 on Saturday.

Crowder ran it in from 2-yards out at the end of a 6-play, 44-yard drive led by Peyton Huslig.

The Racers took a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but over the next two periods, Huslig led a rally throwing a 35-yard touchdown to Malik Earl with 11:29 before halftime.

After intermission, Huslig led a 7-play, 75-yard drive that ended when he connected with a 10-yard scoring pass to Nick Masoner. Later in the quarter, Huslig led an 80-yard scoring drive in six plays that concluded with his 10-yard scoring run to put Missouri State (1-2) out front 21-10.

Corey Newble threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jordon Gandy and Newble ran it in for the 2-point conversion. Gabrielle Vincent tied it on a field goal with 12:45 to play.

Newble threw two touchdowns for Murray State (1-2).

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?