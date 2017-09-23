Harvard rolls over Brown 45-28 in Ivy League opener

201.5
By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 4:01 pm 09/23/2017 04:01pm
BOSTON (AP) — Jake Smith became the first Harvard freshman to start at quarterback since 2001 and threw for a score in the Crimson’s 45-28 victory over Brown in an Ivy League opener Saturday.

Smith led a first-quarter drive for the game’s first touchdown, a 16-yard run by Charlie Booker III, and threw his first career touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to Cecil Williams II in the fourth quarter. Smith is the first freshman to start at quarterback for Harvard (1-1, 1-0) since Ryan Fitzpatrick, now in his 13th year in the NFL.

Smith shared time with senior Joe Viviano, who was 11 of 13 for 150 yards. Booker scored two of Harvard’s four rushing touchdowns. The Crimson defense picked off three Nicholas Duncan passes, including a 39-yard score by Tanner Lee.

Thomas Linta threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, all in the fourth quarter, for the Bears (1-1, 0-1), who gained only 23 yards rushing. Linta finished 20 of 25 for 253 yards.

