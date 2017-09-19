201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Georgia's Eason (knee) back…

Georgia’s Eason (knee) back at practice, no word on return

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 8:37 pm 09/19/2017 08:37pm
Share
Georgia quarterbacks Jacob Eason, left, who is injured, and current starter Jake Fromm watch during the fourth quarter against Samford from the sidelines during the team's 42-14 victory in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is back at practice but it’s not known if he’ll be cleared to play Saturday when the 11th-ranked Bulldogs host No. 17 Mississippi State.

Eason started in 2016 as a freshman but strained a ligament in his left knee in Georgia’s season-opening victory over Appalachian State. Touted freshman Jake Fromm has played well since taking over, most notably leading Georgia (3-0) to a victory at Notre Dame in his first college start.

When Eason is ready to play, there is no guarantee he will be the starter. Coach Kirby Smart says “a lot of that is determined by how Fromm is playing. We’ll make that decision when the time comes.”

During practice Tuesday, Eason did some passing and dropped back several times. But he was wearing a brace and still seemed to be moving a bit gingerly on his knee during the brief media viewing period.

From all indications, Fromm will remain the starter for the key Southeastern Conference game against Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0).

Eason completed 55 percent of his passes last season for 2,460 yards, with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fromm has completed just under 60 percent for 449 yards, with five TDs and one interception.

___

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?