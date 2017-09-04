501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Georgia QB Eason to…

Georgia QB Eason to miss Notre Dame game with sprained knee

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:29 pm 09/04/2017 12:29pm
Share
Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Jacob Eason will not play in No. 15 Georgia’s game at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week’s win over Appalachian State.

Coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Eason’s status is “week to week.” Smart says the injury will not require surgery.

Freshman Jake Fromm is expected to start against Notre Dame on Saturday night after replacing Eason in the 31-10 win over Appalachian State.

Eason, a sophomore who started the final 12 games last season, was hurt midway through the opening quarter of the season-opening win. Smart says he is “just disappointed for Jacob because of how hard he worked and how much better he had gotten.”

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?