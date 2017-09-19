501.5
Football players accused in 2016 hazing face felony charges

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 8:31 am 09/19/2017 08:31am
WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago authorities say five members of a Christian college’s football team accused of hazing face felony charges.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office announced Monday that the five Wheaton College players are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. A judge signed arrest warrants and set $50,000 bonds for the players, who are expected to turn themselves in.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the victim, a freshman teammate, told police he was in his dormitory room in March 2016 when they duct-taped his hands and feet, put a pillowcase on his head, threw him in a car, attempted to sodomize him with an object and dumped him half-naked in an off-campus park.

Wheaton College says other players and coaching staff alerted college officials to an “incident.”

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

