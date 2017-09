Florida State, Florida cancel football games because of Irma

Florida State and Florida canceled their Saturday home football games Thursday because of Hurricane Irma.

No. 10 Florida State was set to play Louisiana-Monroe, and No. 22 Florida was scheduled to face Northern Colorado. Also, South Florida and UConn called off their game in Connecticut because of travel concerns.

The cancellations came after Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all state colleges and universities closed through Monday in order to support shelter and emergency relief efforts.

“As the Hurricane’s track has approached the state of Florida, it’s become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.”

Last year, the LSU-Florida game was postponed a month and relocated to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because of Hurricane Matthew.

