FAU rushing attack controls Bethune-Cookman in 45-0 win

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:00 pm 09/16/2017 10:00pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Parr ran for two scores and threw another to go along with 165 yards in the air and Florida Atlantic beat Bethune-Cookman 45-0 on Saturday night.

Parr started the scoring for the Owls with a 9-yard run with 6:53 left to play in the first quarter.

Three minutes later, Parr threw a 5-yard score to Harrison Bryant for a 14-0 lead. Parr continued the scoring when he ran it in again from two yards out with 9:06 remaining before halftime for a 21-0 lead.

Gregory Howell Jr. had 13 carries for 175 yards and a score, and Devin Singletary had 109 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

The Owls eclipsed their single-game rushing record with 439 yards besting the previous mark of 370. Florida Atlantic (1-2) outgained Bethune-Cookman in total yards 619 to 117.

Larry Brihm Jr. threw for 56 yards and Michael D. Jones gained 48 yards rushing for Bethune-Cookman (1-2).

