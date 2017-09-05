501.5
Edsall appeals ruling that found hiring of son was improper

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 3:41 pm 09/05/2017 03:41pm
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut and football coach Randy Edsall are appealing a ruling by the state’s ethics office that the school violated Connecticut’s ban on nepotism by hiring Edsall’s son as an assistant coach.

The administrative appeal, which was filed last week in Superior Court, argues that because Corey Edsall’s deal to coach the tight ends was negotiated two days before his father officially started work at UConn on Jan. 3, there was no ethics violation.

The ethics’ board found that Randy Edsall actually became an employee on Dec. 28, 2016, the date he and UConn executed his contract.

The ethics office has said no action will be taken against the school or either coach if Corey Edsall’s one-year, $95,000 contract is not renewed.

No hearing date has yet been scheduled.

