ECU QB in concussion protocol, not ruled out against Hokies

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 2:06 pm 09/11/2017 02:06pm
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, East Carolina quarterback Thomas Sirk warms up during an NCAA college football practice in Greenville, N.C. Sirk will start at quarterback for East Carolina at West Virginia on Saturday after coming off the bench in a 34-14 loss to James Madison last week. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina coach Scottie Montgomery says quarterback Thomas Sirk is in the concussion protocol but if healthy is likely to start this week against No. 16 Virginia Tech.

Montgomery said Monday that Sirk hasn’t been ruled out after testing, but “we have to stay on that” daily to determine if the graduate transfer from Duke can play for the Pirates (0-2).

If he can’t, Montgomery says he’s “very comfortable” with Gardner Minshew, who started the loss to FCS James Madison but was replaced by Sirk .

Sirk was 16 of 34 for 191 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 56-20 loss to West Virginia . Minshew took over and was 7 of 13 for 137 yards with a 95-yard catch-and-run TD to Trevon Brown in the fourth quarter.

___

