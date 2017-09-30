Cooper, Nunez lead SE Louisiana to 49-20 win over NW State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Marcus Cooper ran for 140 yards on seven carries and Lorenzo Lee Nunez threw for 253 yards and two scores as Southeastern Louisiana scored 28 points in the second half to roll to a 49-20 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Nunez was 8-of-11 passing as he had scoring strikes of 88 yards to Jariah Tolbert and Damien Dawson from the 2. Juwan Dickey hauled in four passes for 123 yards and Tolbert grabbed two for 94 yards.

Cooper led 11 rushers and Julius Maracalin scored three times on nine carries.

The Lions (2-3, 2-1 Southland Conference) started league play falling to Central Arkansas before knocking off Lamar 49-21 last week.

Southeastern Louisiana amassed 580 total yards while holding the Demons to 371.

J.D. Almond threw for 256 yards and two scores for Northwestern State (1-3, 1-1) which beat Lamar in its home opener for its only win.

