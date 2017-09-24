201.5
Cookus leads Northern Arizona past Cal Poly for 28-10 win

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 1:04 am 09/24/2017 01:04am
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Case Cookus threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns to lead Northern Arizona to a 28-10 win over Cal Poly in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Elijah Marks hauled in two of the touchdown passes, a 12-yarder for the game’s first score and a 7-yard grab in the third quarter, and finished with a career-high 206 yards on 14 receptions. Jonathan Baldwin snagged a 16-yard TD throw and Matthew Kempton had a 2-yard scoring catch.

Northern Arizona (1-2) was held to just 61 yards rushing but dominated the passing game as Cookus went 35 of 46 with no interceptions.

Cal Poly got a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter and then was held scoreless until the final minute of the game when Khaleel Jenkins found J.J. Koski for a 60-yard touchdown pass to set the final score.

