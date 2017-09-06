501.5
College football helps ABC win in television ratings

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 2:18 pm 09/06/2017 02:18pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Football season has begun, and it has already had an impact on the competition among television networks.

ABC narrowly won the prime-time ratings race last week behind college football games involving Florida State and Alabama, and West Virginia and Virginia Tech. The network took the week’s crown from NBC, which usually wins in the summer on the strength of “America’s Got Talent.”

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that “Talent” was the most-watched show of the week. But the Florida St.-Alabama opener was close behind, and earned ABC its largest Saturday-night audience in 19 months.

ABC averaged 4.61 million viewers for the week.

