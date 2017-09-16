501.5
Carbone with 3 TDs as Stony Brook rocks Sacred Heart 45-7

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:01 pm 09/16/2017 10:01pm
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Carbone threw for three touchdowns to lead Stony Brook to a 45-7 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Carbone had 99 yards passing for the Seawolves (2-1). Scoring strikes went to Ray Bolden, Donavin Washington and Cal Daniels. Jordan Gowins and Stacy Bedell each had a rushing touchdown and Donald Liotine led the ground attack with 84 yards on 11 carries.

Carbone threw his three touchdowns in the first half, including a 25-yarder to Bolden to put Stony Brook up 28-7 with 6:31 to go in the half. Bedell ran 52 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-7 at the break and the Seawolves cruised to the win.

Ose Imeokparia scored Sacred Heart’s only points on a one-yard touchdown run with 3:55 to play in the first quarter.

Kevin Duke threw for 115 yards with two interceptions for the Pioneers (2-1).

