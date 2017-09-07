BIG 12 SPOTLIGHT: Big wins needed now to show playoff worthy

The Big 12 needs some notable wins outside of the conference in September.

Ten-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma has an opportunity to get a big one Saturday. The fifth-ranked Sooners play at No. 2 Ohio State.

But the Big 12 isn’t off to a positive start in trying to prove itself deserving of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

West Virginia and Texas, both in the Top 25 to start this season, lost the Big 12’s only opening-weekend games against other Power Five leagues. And Baylor lost at home to Liberty.

The Big 12 hopes bringing back its title game will provide a boost with the playoff selection committee. But the league’s title game in December might not have any playoff implications without some big wins now.

