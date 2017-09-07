501.5
BIG 12 SPOTLIGHT: Big wins needed now to show playoff worthy

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 1:58 pm 09/07/2017 01:58pm
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier walks off the field after after a 31-24 loss in an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, in Landover, Md. West Virginia and Texas, both in the Top 25 to start this season, lost the Big 12’s only opening-weekend games against other Power Five leagues. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Big 12 needs some notable wins outside of the conference in September.

Ten-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma has an opportunity to get a big one Saturday. The fifth-ranked Sooners play at No. 2 Ohio State.

But the Big 12 isn’t off to a positive start in trying to prove itself deserving of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

West Virginia and Texas, both in the Top 25 to start this season, lost the Big 12’s only opening-weekend games against other Power Five leagues. And Baylor lost at home to Liberty.

The Big 12 hopes bringing back its title game will provide a boost with the playoff selection committee. But the league’s title game in December might not have any playoff implications without some big wins now.

