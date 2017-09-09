BC-FBC–Wake Forest-Boston Stats
Wake Forest 34, Boston 10
|Wake Forest
|7
|14
|10
|3—34
|Boston
|0
|7
|3
|0—10
|First Quarter
WF_Dortch 9 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 1:28
WF_Wolford 29 run (Weaver kick), 10:20
BC_Hilliman 6 pass from A.Brown (Lichtenberg kick), 3:13
WF_Bassey 30 interception return (Weaver kick), 1:36
BC_FG Lichtenberg 30, 10:03
WF_FG Weaver 28, 6:15
WF_Carney 3 run (Weaver kick), 4:23
WF_FG Weaver 27, 7:00
A_38,082.
___
|WF
|BC
|First downs
|15
|19
|Rushes-yards
|52-158
|41-142
|Passing
|151
|163
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-19-0
|18-41-3
|Return Yards
|6
|188
|Punts-Avg.
|9-36.88
|7-36.57
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|33:13
|26:47
___
RUSHING_Wake Forest, Wolford 20-92, Carney 13-40, Colburn 14-27, Byrd 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Hines 1-(minus 4). Boston, T.Smith 5-46, A.Dillon 15-43, Hilliman 8-23, D.Jones 3-21, Levy 3-18, A.Brown 3-8, D.Wade 3-7, (Team) 1-(minus 24).
PASSING_Wake Forest, Wolford 13-19-0-151. Boston, A.Brown 11-29-3-119, D.Wade 7-12-0-44.
RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Dortch 6-56, Co.Lewis 2-29, Carney 1-23, C.Wade 1-14, Colburn 1-14, Hines 1-8, Bachman 1-7. Boston, J.Smith 5-56, White 4-42, Mi.Walker 2-12, D.Jones 2-9, Sweeney 1-14, Callinan 1-10, Glines 1-10, Hilliman 1-6, Levy 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
