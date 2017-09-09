BC-FBC–Wake Forest-Boston Stats

Wake Forest 34, Boston 10

Wake Forest 7 14 10 3—34 Boston 0 7 3 0—10 First Quarter

WF_Dortch 9 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 1:28

Second Quarter

WF_Wolford 29 run (Weaver kick), 10:20

BC_Hilliman 6 pass from A.Brown (Lichtenberg kick), 3:13

WF_Bassey 30 interception return (Weaver kick), 1:36

Third Quarter

BC_FG Lichtenberg 30, 10:03

WF_FG Weaver 28, 6:15

WF_Carney 3 run (Weaver kick), 4:23

Fourth Quarter

WF_FG Weaver 27, 7:00

A_38,082.

WF BC First downs 15 19 Rushes-yards 52-158 41-142 Passing 151 163 Comp-Att-Int 13-19-0 18-41-3 Return Yards 6 188 Punts-Avg. 9-36.88 7-36.57 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-40 0-0 Time of Possession 33:13 26:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wake Forest, Wolford 20-92, Carney 13-40, Colburn 14-27, Byrd 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Hines 1-(minus 4). Boston, T.Smith 5-46, A.Dillon 15-43, Hilliman 8-23, D.Jones 3-21, Levy 3-18, A.Brown 3-8, D.Wade 3-7, (Team) 1-(minus 24).

PASSING_Wake Forest, Wolford 13-19-0-151. Boston, A.Brown 11-29-3-119, D.Wade 7-12-0-44.

RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Dortch 6-56, Co.Lewis 2-29, Carney 1-23, C.Wade 1-14, Colburn 1-14, Hines 1-8, Bachman 1-7. Boston, J.Smith 5-56, White 4-42, Mi.Walker 2-12, D.Jones 2-9, Sweeney 1-14, Callinan 1-10, Glines 1-10, Hilliman 1-6, Levy 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

