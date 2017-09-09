501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--Wake Forest-Boston Stats

BC-FBC–Wake Forest-Boston Stats

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 5:11 pm 09/09/2017 05:11pm
Share

BC-FBC–Wake Forest-Boston Stats

Wake Forest 34, Boston 10

Wake Forest 7 14 10 3—34
Boston 0 7 3 0—10
First Quarter

WF_Dortch 9 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 1:28

Second Quarter

WF_Wolford 29 run (Weaver kick), 10:20

BC_Hilliman 6 pass from A.Brown (Lichtenberg kick), 3:13

WF_Bassey 30 interception return (Weaver kick), 1:36

Third Quarter

BC_FG Lichtenberg 30, 10:03

WF_FG Weaver 28, 6:15

WF_Carney 3 run (Weaver kick), 4:23

Fourth Quarter

WF_FG Weaver 27, 7:00

A_38,082.

___

WF BC
First downs 15 19
Rushes-yards 52-158 41-142
Passing 151 163
Comp-Att-Int 13-19-0 18-41-3
Return Yards 6 188
Punts-Avg. 9-36.88 7-36.57
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-40 0-0
Time of Possession 33:13 26:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wake Forest, Wolford 20-92, Carney 13-40, Colburn 14-27, Byrd 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Hines 1-(minus 4). Boston, T.Smith 5-46, A.Dillon 15-43, Hilliman 8-23, D.Jones 3-21, Levy 3-18, A.Brown 3-8, D.Wade 3-7, (Team) 1-(minus 24).

PASSING_Wake Forest, Wolford 13-19-0-151. Boston, A.Brown 11-29-3-119, D.Wade 7-12-0-44.

RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Dortch 6-56, Co.Lewis 2-29, Carney 1-23, C.Wade 1-14, Colburn 1-14, Hines 1-8, Bachman 1-7. Boston, J.Smith 5-56, White 4-42, Mi.Walker 2-12, D.Jones 2-9, Sweeney 1-14, Callinan 1-10, Glines 1-10, Hilliman 1-6, Levy 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?