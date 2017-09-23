BC-FBC–Wake Forest-Appalachian St. Stats
Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19
|Wake Forest
|3
|0
|14
|3—20
|Appalachian St.
|6
|3
|7
|3—19
|First Quarter
WF_FG Weaver 27, 11:04
APP_Duffield 20 pass from Lamb (kick failed), 2:49
APP_FG Rubino 38, 1:58
WF_Dortch 10 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 7:52
APP_Watkins 84 pass from Lamb (Rubino kick), 7:15
WF_Serigne 6 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 3:24
APP_FG Rubino 39, 10:35
WF_FG Weaver 25, 7:22
___
|WF
|APP
|First downs
|18
|27
|Rushes-yards
|40-168
|35-122
|Passing
|176
|372
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-27-0
|26-52-0
|Return Yards
|35
|79
|Punts-Avg.
|9-39.0
|7-35.85
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-66
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|24:21
|35:39
___
RUSHING_Wake Forest, Wolford 13-77, Byrd 9-34, Colburn 10-34, Carney 7-24, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Appalachian St., Upshaw 15-86, Moore 16-27, Lamb 3-14, I.Lewis 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Wake Forest, Wolford 14-27-0-176. Appalachian St., Lamb 26-50-0-372, (Team) 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Dortch 6-63, Washington 4-79, Serigne 2-22, Wade 1-11, Colburn 1-1. Appalachian St., Hennigan 5-74, Letman 4-68, I.Lewis 4-37, Watkins 3-102, Duffield 3-31, Mal.Williams 3-22, Virgil 2-30, D.Jones 2-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Rubino 35, Rubino 39.
