201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--Wake Forest-Appalachian St. Stats

BC-FBC–Wake Forest-Appalachian St. Stats

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 7:04 pm 09/23/2017 07:04pm
Share

BC-FBC–Wake Forest-Appalachian St. Stats

Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19

Wake Forest 3 0 14 3—20
Appalachian St. 6 3 7 3—19
First Quarter

WF_FG Weaver 27, 11:04

APP_Duffield 20 pass from Lamb (kick failed), 2:49

Second Quarter

APP_FG Rubino 38, 1:58

Third Quarter

WF_Dortch 10 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 7:52

APP_Watkins 84 pass from Lamb (Rubino kick), 7:15

WF_Serigne 6 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 3:24

Fourth Quarter

APP_FG Rubino 39, 10:35

WF_FG Weaver 25, 7:22

___

WF APP
First downs 18 27
Rushes-yards 40-168 35-122
Passing 176 372
Comp-Att-Int 14-27-0 26-52-0
Return Yards 35 79
Punts-Avg. 9-39.0 7-35.85
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-66 7-65
Time of Possession 24:21 35:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wake Forest, Wolford 13-77, Byrd 9-34, Colburn 10-34, Carney 7-24, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Appalachian St., Upshaw 15-86, Moore 16-27, Lamb 3-14, I.Lewis 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Wake Forest, Wolford 14-27-0-176. Appalachian St., Lamb 26-50-0-372, (Team) 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Dortch 6-63, Washington 4-79, Serigne 2-22, Wade 1-11, Colburn 1-1. Appalachian St., Hennigan 5-74, Letman 4-68, I.Lewis 4-37, Watkins 3-102, Duffield 3-31, Mal.Williams 3-22, Virgil 2-30, D.Jones 2-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Rubino 35, Rubino 39.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?