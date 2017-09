By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Utah-BYU Stats

Utah 19, BYU 13

Utah 3 6 10 0—19 BYU 0 0 6 7—13 First Quarter

UTH_FG Gay 21, 6:22

Second Quarter

UTH_FG Gay 25, 6:02

UTH_FG Gay 31, :00

Third Quarter

UTH_Huntley 5 run (Gay kick), 12:49

BYU_Tolutau 1 run (pass failed), 9:47

UTH_FG Gay 38, 2:35

Fourth Quarter

BYU_Dye 7 pass from Mangum (Almond kick), 2:38

A_63,470.

___

UTH BYU First downs 18 13 Rushes-yards 36-116 24-63 Passing 314 170 Comp-Att-Int 28-37-0 21-39-3 Return Yards 36 44 Punts-Avg. 5-47.0 6-41.66 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 11-97 4-35 Time of Possession 32:27 27:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah, Huntley 19-89, Moss 11-21, McCormick 4-12, (Team) 2-(minus 6). BYU, Tolutau 5-25, Fonua 8-22, Tanner 1-6, Dye 2-6, Trinnaman 1-5, Canada 1-3, Mangum 6-(minus 4).

PASSING_Utah, Simpkins 1-1-0-14, Huntley 27-36-0-300. BYU, Mangum 21-39-3-170.

RECEIVING_Utah, Carrington 7-129, Wilson 5-89, Nacua 5-52, McCormick 5-18, Singleton 3-12, Moss 2-14, Simpkins 1-0. BYU, Bushman 6-50, A.Hifo 4-23, T.Shumway 3-36, Dye 3-19, Tanner 2-24, Fonua 2-14, Trinnaman 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Almond 28.

