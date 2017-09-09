BC-FBC–UT Martin-Mississippi Stats
Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23
|UT Martin
|9
|7
|0
|7—23
|Mississippi
|7
|10
|21
|7—45
|First Quarter
TNM_Cook 2 run (kick failed), 10:48
TNM_FG Courtright 23, 1:43
MIS_A..Brown 58 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), :41
TNM_Grayson 2 run (Courtright kick), 6:45
MIS_FG Wunderlich 21, 4:03
MIS_A..Brown 2 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), :24
MIS_Wilkins 1 run (Wunderlich kick), 12:40
MIS_Wilkins 16 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), 9:25
MIS_Lodge 28 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), 5:28
TNM_Galloway 4 run (Courtright kick), 13:00
MIS_Metcalf 2 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), 9:25
|TNM
|MIS
|First downs
|15
|25
|Rushes-yards
|44-219
|18-54
|Passing
|115
|489
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-17-1
|32-43-1
|Return Yards
|105
|71
|Punts-Avg.
|5-40.0
|2-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-47
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|37:07
|22:53
RUSHING_UT Martin, Galloway 24-188, Smith 1-16, Cook 7-10, Grayson 5-8, P.Logan 1-6, Fields 2-5, T.Brown 1-0, Weathers 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 2), J.Moore 1-(minus 10). Mississippi, Wilkins 9-36, Swinney 2-6, S.Patterson 4-6, Buford 1-4, Pennamon 2-2.
PASSING_UT Martin, Akin 1-2-0-23, Cook 9-15-1-92. Mississippi, S.Patterson 32-43-1-489.
RECEIVING_UT Martin, J.Moore 3-42, Philpott 2-37, Thompson 2-16, P.Logan 1-10, Galloway 1-9, Key 1-1. Mississippi, A..Brown 8-156, Lodge 6-133, Metcalf 5-37, Wilkins 3-40, V.Jefferson 3-30, Pack 3-27, Pennamon 2-50, Swinney 1-12, Cooley 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Mississippi, Wunderlich 37.
