BC-FBC–UT Martin-Mississippi Stats

Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23

UT Martin 9 7 0 7—23 Mississippi 7 10 21 7—45 First Quarter

TNM_Cook 2 run (kick failed), 10:48

TNM_FG Courtright 23, 1:43

MIS_A..Brown 58 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), :41

Second Quarter

TNM_Grayson 2 run (Courtright kick), 6:45

MIS_FG Wunderlich 21, 4:03

MIS_A..Brown 2 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), :24

Third Quarter

MIS_Wilkins 1 run (Wunderlich kick), 12:40

MIS_Wilkins 16 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), 9:25

MIS_Lodge 28 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), 5:28

Fourth Quarter

TNM_Galloway 4 run (Courtright kick), 13:00

MIS_Metcalf 2 pass from S.Patterson (Wunderlich kick), 9:25

___

TNM MIS First downs 15 25 Rushes-yards 44-219 18-54 Passing 115 489 Comp-Att-Int 10-17-1 32-43-1 Return Yards 105 71 Punts-Avg. 5-40.0 2-47.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-47 7-62 Time of Possession 37:07 22:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UT Martin, Galloway 24-188, Smith 1-16, Cook 7-10, Grayson 5-8, P.Logan 1-6, Fields 2-5, T.Brown 1-0, Weathers 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 2), J.Moore 1-(minus 10). Mississippi, Wilkins 9-36, Swinney 2-6, S.Patterson 4-6, Buford 1-4, Pennamon 2-2.

PASSING_UT Martin, Akin 1-2-0-23, Cook 9-15-1-92. Mississippi, S.Patterson 32-43-1-489.

RECEIVING_UT Martin, J.Moore 3-42, Philpott 2-37, Thompson 2-16, P.Logan 1-10, Galloway 1-9, Key 1-1. Mississippi, A..Brown 8-156, Lodge 6-133, Metcalf 5-37, Wilkins 3-40, V.Jefferson 3-30, Pack 3-27, Pennamon 2-50, Swinney 1-12, Cooley 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Mississippi, Wunderlich 37.

