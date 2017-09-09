BC-FBC–UNLV-Idaho Stats

501.5
By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 11:07 pm 09/09/2017 11:07pm
UNLV 44, Idaho 16

UNLV 7 3 24 10—44
Idaho 0 3 7 6—16
First Quarter

UNLV_Rogers 1 run (Pantels kick), 6:59

Second Quarter

UNLV_FG Pantels 40, 9:32

IDA_FG Coffey 40, 3:37

Third Quarter

UNLV_L.Thomas 60 run (Pantels kick), 13:56

UNLV_L.Thomas 1 run (Pantels kick), 12:17

UNLV_FG Pantels 22, 7:51

IDA_Ma.Linehan 1 run (Coffey kick), 3:51

UNLV_L.Thomas 62 run (Pantels kick), 1:36

Fourth Quarter

IDA_Mwehla 4 pass from Ma.Linehan (kick failed), 14:51

UNLV_Boyd 94 pass from Rogers (Pantels kick), 13:53

UNLV_FG Pantels 27, 2:16

A_10,156.

___

UNLV IDA
First downs 22 18
Rushes-yards 50-357 36-123
Passing 193 261
Comp-Att-Int 10-16-1 22-34-1
Return Yards 67 82
Punts-Avg. 1-26.0 3-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-47 4-40
Time of Possession 31:40 28:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UNLV, L.Thomas 17-190, Rogers 16-86, Campbell 17-81. Idaho, Duckworth 18-80, Saunders 9-27, Ma.Linehan 7-10, Thigpen 2-6.

PASSING_UNLV, Rogers 10-16-1-193. Idaho, Ma.Linehan 22-34-1-261.

RECEIVING_UNLV, Keys 5-49, Boyd 2-103, Presley 2-35, Kanteman 1-6. Idaho, Sannon 11-109, Mwehla 3-20, Ungerer 2-23, Garner 2-14, Boston 2-6, Wysocki 1-53, Duckworth 1-36.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Pantels 40. Idaho, Coffey 37.

