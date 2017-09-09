BC-FBC–UNLV-Idaho Stats
UNLV 44, Idaho 16
|UNLV
|7
|3
|24
|10—44
|Idaho
|0
|3
|7
|6—16
|First Quarter
UNLV_Rogers 1 run (Pantels kick), 6:59
UNLV_FG Pantels 40, 9:32
IDA_FG Coffey 40, 3:37
UNLV_L.Thomas 60 run (Pantels kick), 13:56
UNLV_L.Thomas 1 run (Pantels kick), 12:17
UNLV_FG Pantels 22, 7:51
IDA_Ma.Linehan 1 run (Coffey kick), 3:51
UNLV_L.Thomas 62 run (Pantels kick), 1:36
IDA_Mwehla 4 pass from Ma.Linehan (kick failed), 14:51
UNLV_Boyd 94 pass from Rogers (Pantels kick), 13:53
UNLV_FG Pantels 27, 2:16
A_10,156.
|UNLV
|IDA
|First downs
|22
|18
|Rushes-yards
|50-357
|36-123
|Passing
|193
|261
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-16-1
|22-34-1
|Return Yards
|67
|82
|Punts-Avg.
|1-26.0
|3-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-47
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|31:40
|28:20
RUSHING_UNLV, L.Thomas 17-190, Rogers 16-86, Campbell 17-81. Idaho, Duckworth 18-80, Saunders 9-27, Ma.Linehan 7-10, Thigpen 2-6.
PASSING_UNLV, Rogers 10-16-1-193. Idaho, Ma.Linehan 22-34-1-261.
RECEIVING_UNLV, Keys 5-49, Boyd 2-103, Presley 2-35, Kanteman 1-6. Idaho, Sannon 11-109, Mwehla 3-20, Ungerer 2-23, Garner 2-14, Boston 2-6, Wysocki 1-53, Duckworth 1-36.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Pantels 40. Idaho, Coffey 37.
