BC-FBC–T25-Texas-Southern Cal Stats
No. 4 Southern Cal 27, Texas 24
|Texas
|0
|7
|3
|7
|7
|0—24
|Southern Cal
|0
|14
|0
|3
|7
|3—27
|Second Quarter
USC_Burnett 15 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), 2:40
TEX_Elliott 38 interception return (Rowland kick), :19
USC_R.Jones 56 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), :00
TEX_FG Rowland 39, 9:30
TEX_Foreman 17 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :45
USC_FG McGrath 31, :00
USC_Burnett 25 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), :00
TEX_Brewer 3 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :00
USC_FG McGrath 43, :00
___
|TEX
|USC
|First downs
|17
|25
|Rushes-yards
|35-68
|37-71
|Passing
|298
|397
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-40-2
|28-51-2
|Return Yards
|85
|88
|Punts-Avg.
|7-38.42
|6-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-73
|8-49
|Time of Possession
|27:14
|32:46
___
RUSHING_Texas, Warren 4-15, Hemphill-Mapps 2-14, Heard 4-11, Ehlinger 19-10, Foreman 1-9, Porter 5-9. Southern Cal, R.Jones 18-47, S.Carr 9-28, Malepeai 4-8, Darnold 6-(minus 12).
PASSING_Texas, Ehlinger 21-40-2-298. Southern Cal, Darnold 28-49-2-397, (Team) 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Texas, C.Johnson 7-191, Foreman 5-38, Humphrey 2-24, Joe 2-15, Hemphill-Mapps 2-13, Warren 1-11, Leonard 1-3, Brewer 1-3. Southern Cal, Burnett 8-123, Mitchell 6-90, Vaughns 4-25, S.Carr 3-42, Petite 2-21, R.Jones 1-56, Greene 1-23, Lewis 1-12, V.Jones 1-9, Malepeai 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Cal, McGrath 46.
