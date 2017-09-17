501.5
BC-FBC–T25-Texas-Southern Cal Stats

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 12:52 am 09/17/2017 12:52am
No. 4 Southern Cal 27, Texas 24

Texas 0 7 3 7 7 0—24
Southern Cal 0 14 0 3 7 3—27
Second Quarter

USC_Burnett 15 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), 2:40

TEX_Elliott 38 interception return (Rowland kick), :19

USC_R.Jones 56 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), :00

Third Quarter

TEX_FG Rowland 39, 9:30

Fourth Quarter

TEX_Foreman 17 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :45

USC_FG McGrath 31, :00

First Overtime

USC_Burnett 25 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), :00

TEX_Brewer 3 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :00

Second Overtime

USC_FG McGrath 43, :00

___

TEX USC
First downs 17 25
Rushes-yards 35-68 37-71
Passing 298 397
Comp-Att-Int 21-40-2 28-51-2
Return Yards 85 88
Punts-Avg. 7-38.42 6-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-73 8-49
Time of Possession 27:14 32:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas, Warren 4-15, Hemphill-Mapps 2-14, Heard 4-11, Ehlinger 19-10, Foreman 1-9, Porter 5-9. Southern Cal, R.Jones 18-47, S.Carr 9-28, Malepeai 4-8, Darnold 6-(minus 12).

PASSING_Texas, Ehlinger 21-40-2-298. Southern Cal, Darnold 28-49-2-397, (Team) 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Texas, C.Johnson 7-191, Foreman 5-38, Humphrey 2-24, Joe 2-15, Hemphill-Mapps 2-13, Warren 1-11, Leonard 1-3, Brewer 1-3. Southern Cal, Burnett 8-123, Mitchell 6-90, Vaughns 4-25, S.Carr 3-42, Petite 2-21, R.Jones 1-56, Greene 1-23, Lewis 1-12, V.Jones 1-9, Malepeai 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Cal, McGrath 46.

