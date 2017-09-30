BC-FBC–T25-Southern Cal-Washington St. Stats
No. 16 Washington St. 30, No. 5 Southern Cal 27
|Southern Cal
|7
|10
|3
|7—27
|Washington St.
|3
|14
|3
|10—30
|First Quarter
WST_FG Powell 44, 11:36
USC_Darnold 4 run (McGrath kick), 7:46
WST_T.Martin 28 pass from Falk (Powell kick), 14:48
USC_R.Jones 86 run (McGrath kick), 11:25
USC_FG McGrath 20, 9:47
WST_Morrow 1 run (Powell kick), :13
WST_FG Powell 33, 8:20
USC_FG McGrath 29, :16
WST_Morrow 23 pass from Falk (Powell kick), 10:14
USC_Darnold 2 run (McGrath kick), 5:01
WST_FG Powell 32, 1:40
___
|USC
|WST
|First downs
|15
|23
|Rushes-yards
|29-163
|30-122
|Passing
|164
|340
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-29-1
|34-51-1
|Return Yards
|76
|58
|Punts-Avg.
|6-43.5
|6-29.66
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|6-59
|Time of Possession
|24:23
|35:37
___
RUSHING_Southern Cal, R.Jones 14-127, Darnold 9-26, Carr 5-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Washington St., Morrow 6-91, Williams 10-34, Wicks 4-10, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Falk 8-(minus 9).
PASSING_Southern Cal, Darnold 15-29-1-164. Washington St., Falk 34-51-1-340.
RECEIVING_Southern Cal, Vaughns 6-89, Burnett 6-45, J.Lewis 2-21, J.Imatorbhebhe 1-9. Washington St., T.Martin 6-55, Johnson-Mack 6-24, Morrow 5-47, Sweet 5-42, Bell 3-101, Calvin 3-35, Williams 3-24, Wicks 2-6, D.Martin 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
