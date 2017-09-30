BC-FBC–T25-Southern Cal-Washington St. Stats

No. 16 Washington St. 30, No. 5 Southern Cal 27

Southern Cal 7 10 3 7—27 Washington St. 3 14 3 10—30 First Quarter

WST_FG Powell 44, 11:36

USC_Darnold 4 run (McGrath kick), 7:46

Second Quarter

WST_T.Martin 28 pass from Falk (Powell kick), 14:48

USC_R.Jones 86 run (McGrath kick), 11:25

USC_FG McGrath 20, 9:47

WST_Morrow 1 run (Powell kick), :13

Third Quarter

WST_FG Powell 33, 8:20

USC_FG McGrath 29, :16

Fourth Quarter

WST_Morrow 23 pass from Falk (Powell kick), 10:14

USC_Darnold 2 run (McGrath kick), 5:01

WST_FG Powell 32, 1:40

A_33,773.

___

USC WST First downs 15 23 Rushes-yards 29-163 30-122 Passing 164 340 Comp-Att-Int 15-29-1 34-51-1 Return Yards 76 58 Punts-Avg. 6-43.5 6-29.66 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-80 6-59 Time of Possession 24:33 35:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern Cal, R.Jones 14-128, Darnold 9-25, Carr 5-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Washington St., Morrow 6-91, Williams 10-34, Wicks 4-10, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Falk 8-(minus 9).

PASSING_Southern Cal, Darnold 15-29-1-164. Washington St., Falk 34-51-1-340.

RECEIVING_Southern Cal, Vaughns 6-89, Burnett 6-45, J.Lewis 2-21, J.Imatorbhebhe 1-9. Washington St., D.Martin 6-55, Johnson-Mack 6-24, Morrow 5-47, Sweet 5-42, Bell 3-101, Calvin 3-35, Williams 3-24, Wicks 2-6, T.Martin 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

