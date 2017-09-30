BC-FBC–T25-South Florida-East Carolina Stats

No. 18 South Florida 61, East Carolina 31

South Florida 21 10 17 13—61 East Carolina 10 14 7 0—31 First Quarter

USF_D.Johnson 1 run (Nadelman kick), 11:09

ECU_FG Verity 28, 8:49

USF_Flowers 16 run (Nadelman kick), 8:11

ECU_Grayson 31 pass from Sirk (Verity kick), 4:14

USF_Sanchez 43 interception return (Nadelman kick), 1:48

Second Quarter

USF_FG Nadelman 37, 12:13

ECU_Sirk 13 run (Verity kick), 9:49

USF_Valdes-Scantling 75 run (Nadelman kick), 9:37

ECU_Baggett 2 pass from Sirk (Verity kick), :00

Third Quarter

USF_McCants 14 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 11:48

ECU_Sirk 1 run (Verity kick), 6:31

USF_Valdes-Scantling 4 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 1:51

USF_FG Nadelman 28, :00

Fourth Quarter

USF_Tice 1 run (Nadelman kick), 12:40

USF_D.Johnson 10 run (kick failed), 5:55

A_34,883.

___

USF ECU First downs 26 24 Rushes-yards 50-390 36-108 Passing 185 306 Comp-Att-Int 13-21-0 21-46-2 Return Yards 43 145 Punts-Avg. 2-32.5 5-32.2 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-102 6-58 Time of Possession 27:29 32:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Florida, D.Johnson 16-111, Flowers 10-93, Valdes-Scantling 2-80, Tice 12-65, Sands 6-29, Mack 3-10, Kean 1-2. East Carolina, Sirk 18-87, Dye 3-12, Howe 7-8, Pinnix 5-4, D.Scott 2-3, Q.Johnson 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_South Florida, Flowers 10-18-0-160, Oladokun 1-1-0-12, Kean 2-2-0-13. East Carolina, Minshew 1-3-0-4, Sirk 20-43-2-302.

RECEIVING_South Florida, Valdes-Scantling 6-94, Wilcox 3-25, McCants 2-31, Salomon 1-33, D.Johnson 1-2. East Carolina, Grayson 5-101, Q.Johnson 4-48, Ji.Williams 2-48, D.Scott 2-28, T.Brown 2-20, Dye 2-7, Vines 1-34, Pinnix 1-10, Howe 1-8, Baggett 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

