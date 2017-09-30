BC-FBC–T25-South Florida-East Carolina Stats
No. 18 South Florida 61, East Carolina 31
|South Florida
|21
|10
|17
|13—61
|East Carolina
|10
|14
|7
|0—31
|First Quarter
USF_D.Johnson 1 run (Nadelman kick), 11:09
ECU_FG Verity 28, 8:49
USF_Flowers 16 run (Nadelman kick), 8:11
ECU_Grayson 31 pass from Sirk (Verity kick), 4:14
USF_Sanchez 43 interception return (Nadelman kick), 1:48
USF_FG Nadelman 37, 12:13
ECU_Sirk 13 run (Verity kick), 9:49
USF_Valdes-Scantling 75 run (Nadelman kick), 9:37
ECU_Baggett 2 pass from Sirk (Verity kick), :00
USF_McCants 14 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 11:48
ECU_Sirk 1 run (Verity kick), 6:31
USF_Valdes-Scantling 4 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 1:51
USF_FG Nadelman 28, :00
USF_Tice 1 run (Nadelman kick), 12:40
USF_D.Johnson 10 run (kick failed), 5:55
A_34,883.
___
|USF
|ECU
|First downs
|26
|24
|Rushes-yards
|50-390
|36-108
|Passing
|185
|306
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-21-0
|21-46-2
|Return Yards
|43
|145
|Punts-Avg.
|2-32.5
|5-32.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-102
|6-58
|Time of Possession
|27:29
|32:31
___
RUSHING_South Florida, D.Johnson 16-111, Flowers 10-93, Valdes-Scantling 2-80, Tice 12-65, Sands 6-29, Mack 3-10, Kean 1-2. East Carolina, Sirk 18-87, Dye 3-12, Howe 7-8, Pinnix 5-4, D.Scott 2-3, Q.Johnson 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_South Florida, Flowers 10-18-0-160, Oladokun 1-1-0-12, Kean 2-2-0-13. East Carolina, Minshew 1-3-0-4, Sirk 20-43-2-302.
RECEIVING_South Florida, Valdes-Scantling 6-94, Wilcox 3-25, McCants 2-31, Salomon 1-33, D.Johnson 1-2. East Carolina, Grayson 5-101, Q.Johnson 4-48, Ji.Williams 2-48, D.Scott 2-28, T.Brown 2-20, Dye 2-7, Vines 1-34, Pinnix 1-10, Howe 1-8, Baggett 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
