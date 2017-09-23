BC-FBC–T25-San Diego St.-Air Force Stats

201.5
September 23, 2017
No. 22 San Diego St. 28, Air Force 24

San Diego St. 0 7 7 14—28
Air Force 6 3 0 15—24
First Quarter

AF_Cleveland 29 run (pass failed), 2:46

Second Quarter

AF_FG Strebel 45, 10:05

SDSU_Penny 2 run (Baron kick), 5:55

Third Quarter

SDSU_Penny 20 run (Baron kick), 1:49

Fourth Quarter

AF_Worthman 1 run (Bennett pass from Worthman), 12:35

SDSU_Wells 28 pass from Chapman (Baron kick), 11:32

AF_McVey 12 run (Strebel kick), 6:16

SDSU_Penny 53 run (Baron kick), 5:39

___

SDSU AF
First downs 18 14
Rushes-yards 41-187 60-220
Passing 180 33
Comp-Att-Int 10-16-0 2-6-1
Return Yards 8 54
Punts-Avg. 5-28.0 6-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-0
Penalties-Yards 0-0 5-52
Time of Possession 28:01 31:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Diego St., Penny 20-128, J.Washington 14-68, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Chapman 5-(minus 7). Air Force, P.Wilson 20-99, Worthman 26-62, McVey 7-44, Cleveland 1-29, Stafford 1-6, Birdow 1-3, T.Williams 2-3, Rast 0-0, M.Miller 1-(minus 3), Scott 1-(minus 23).

PASSING_San Diego St., Chapman 10-16-0-180. Air Force, T.Williams 1-1-0-31, Worthman 1-5-1-2.

RECEIVING_San Diego St., Penny 3-18, Holder 2-46, Warring 1-42, T.Wilson 1-31, Wells 1-28, Truxton 1-14, Bawden 1-1. Air Force, G.Sanders 1-31, T.Williams 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Diego St., Baron 39.

