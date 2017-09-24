BC-FBC–T25-San Diego St.-Air Force Stats
No. 22 San Diego St. 28, Air Force 24
|San Diego St.
|0
|7
|7
|14—28
|Air Force
|6
|3
|0
|15—24
|First Quarter
AF_Cleveland 29 run (pass failed), 2:46
AF_FG Strebel 45, 10:05
SDSU_Penny 2 run (Baron kick), 5:55
SDSU_Penny 20 run (Baron kick), 1:49
AF_Worthman 1 run (Bennett pass from Worthman), 12:35
SDSU_Wells 28 pass from Chapman (Baron kick), 11:32
AF_McVey 12 run (Strebel kick), 6:16
SDSU_Penny 53 run (Baron kick), 5:39
A_27,575.
___
|SDSU
|AF
|First downs
|19
|14
|Rushes-yards
|41-187
|60-220
|Passing
|180
|33
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-16-0
|2-6-1
|Return Yards
|8
|85
|Punts-Avg.
|5-28.0
|6-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-0
|Penalties-Yards
|0-0
|5-52
|Time of Possession
|28:01
|31:59
___
RUSHING_San Diego St., Penny 20-128, J.Washington 14-68, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Chapman 5-(minus 7). Air Force, P.Wilson 20-99, Worthman 26-62, McVey 7-44, Cleveland 1-29, Stafford 1-6, Birdow 1-3, T.Williams 2-3, Rast 0-0, M.Miller 1-(minus 3), Scott 1-(minus 23).
PASSING_San Diego St., Chapman 10-16-0-180. Air Force, T.Williams 1-1-0-31, Worthman 1-5-1-2.
RECEIVING_San Diego St., Penny 3-18, Holder 2-46, Warring 1-42, T.Wilson 1-31, Wells 1-28, Truxton 1-14, Bawden 1-1. Air Force, G.Sanders 1-31, T.Williams 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Diego St., Baron 39.
