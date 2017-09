By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–T25-Louisville-North Carolina Stats

No. 17 Louisville 47, North Carolina 35

Louisville 10 10 7 20—47 North Carolina 7 7 14 7—35 First Quarter

LOU_FG Creque 37, 11:09

NC_Fritts 1 pass from Surratt (F.Jones kick), 9:11

LOU_Fitzpatrick 9 pass from L.Jackson (Creque kick), 4:03

Second Quarter

LOU_FG Creque 19, 11:52

NC_Fritts 5 pass from Surratt (F.Jones kick), 9:26

LOU_Ja.Smith 75 pass from L.Jackson (Creque kick), 9:16

Third Quarter

LOU_L.Jackson 43 run (Creque kick), 10:52

NC_Ratliff-Williams 94 kickoff return (F.Jones kick), 10:40

NC_T.Jackson 22 pass from Harris (F.Jones kick), 3:41

Fourth Quarter

LOU_L.Jackson 3 run (pass failed), 13:50

LOU_Fitzpatrick 30 pass from L.Jackson (Creque kick), 9:32

LOU_L.Jackson 11 run (Creque kick), 3:06

NC_Carter 1 run (F.Jones kick), :31

A_47,000.

___

LOU NC First downs 35 20 Rushes-yards 44-312 23-17 Passing 393 384 Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 29-38-0 Return Yards 43 219 Punts-Avg. 1-36.0 4-51.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 6-61 5-50 Time of Possession 35:56 24:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisville, M.Williams 13-149, L.Jackson 19-132, Bonnafon 10-22, Samuel 1-10, (Team) 1-(minus 1). North Carolina, J.Brown 6-23, Carter 8-15, Harris 5-10, Surratt 4-(minus 31).

PASSING_Louisville, L.Jackson 25-39-0-393. North Carolina, Surratt 12-14-0-168, Proehl 0-1-0-0, Harris 17-23-0-216.

RECEIVING_Louisville, Ja.Smith 9-183, Fitzpatrick 4-78, Dawkins 3-45, Bonnafon 3-21, M.Williams 2-18, Crum 1-21, Standberry 1-15, Davis 1-6, Samuel 1-6. North Carolina, Proehl 8-120, T.Jackson 4-75, Fritts 4-25, Newsome 3-66, Ratliff-Williams 3-41, Bargas 3-36, J.Cunningham 2-5, C.Tucker 1-8, J.Brown 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.