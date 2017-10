By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–T25-Clemson-Virginia Tech Stats

No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 12 Virginia Tech 17

Clemson 10 7 7 7—31 Virginia Tech 0 3 0 14—17 First Quarter

CLE_FG Al.Spence 23, 9:58

CLE_Feaster 60 pass from K.Bryant (Al.Spence kick), 6:48

Second Quarter

VT_FG Slye 43, 3:10

CLE_Fuller 1 run (Al.Spence kick), 1:19

Third Quarter

CLE_Feaster 1 run (Al.Spence kick), 7:12

Fourth Quarter

VT_Savoy 2 run (Slye kick), 14:00

CLE_O’Daniel 22 interception return (Al.Spence kick), 11:08

VT_Savoy 30 pass from Josh Jackson (Slye kick), 1:32

___

CLE VT First downs 14 17 Rushes-yards 43-146 28-90 Passing 186 252 Comp-Att-Int 12-21-0 30-45-2 Return Yards 0 138 Punts-Avg. 7-30.0 5-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-20 4-31 Time of Possession 30:44 29:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Clemson, K.Bryant 19-94, Feaster 9-29, Etienne 8-19, Fuller 4-10, McCloud 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), A.Rodgers 1-(minus 7). Virginia Tech, Fox 5-39, McMillian 6-29, Josh Jackson 9-13, McClease 3-9, Savoy 2-8, Carroll 3-(minus 8).

PASSING_Clemson, K.Bryant 12-21-0-186. Virginia Tech, Bradburn 1-1-0-1, Josh Jackson 29-44-2-251.

RECEIVING_Clemson, McCloud 3-35, Richard 3-14, Feaster 2-63, Cain 2-55, H.Renfrow 2-19. Virginia Tech, Phillips 7-74, Savoy 4-35, Fox 4-13, Carroll 3-45, Murphy 3-43, Kumah 3-17, McClease 2-14, McMillian 2-7, Keene 2-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, Al.Spence 41. Virginia Tech, Slye 45.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.