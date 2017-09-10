BC-FBC–T25-Boise St.-Washington St. Stats

No. 20 Washington St. 47, Boise St. 44

Boise St. 7 3 7 14 3 7 3—44 Washington St. 7 3 0 21 3 7 6—47 First Quarter

BOISE_Mattison 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 12:07

WST_R.Taylor 7 fumble return (Powell kick), 4:47

Second Quarter

BOISE_FG Hoggarth 34, 9:14

WST_FG Powell 20, :41

Third Quarter

BOISE_Cozart 14 run (Hoggarth kick), 4:10

Fourth Quarter

BOISE_C.Wilson 47 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 14:53

BOISE_Weaver 55 fumble return (Hoggarth kick), 10:53

WST_Calvin 17 pass from Hilinski (Powell kick), 8:00

WST_Pelluer 36 interception return (Powell kick), 5:51

WST_Morrow 6 pass from Hilinski (Powell kick), 1:44

First Overtime

BOISE_FG Hoggarth 29, :00

WST_FG Powell 22, :00

Second Overtime

WST_Wicks 1 run (Powell kick), :00

BOISE_C.Wilson 15 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), :00

Third Overtime

BOISE_FG Hoggarth 37, :00

WST_Morrow 22 pass from Hilinski, :00

A_32,631.

___

BOISE WST First downs 19 25 Rushes-yards 44-164 27-22 Passing 237 433 Comp-Att-Int 19-28-1 49-67-2 Return Yards 69 44 Punts-Avg. 5-42.4 7-40.57 Fumbles-Lost 3-3 2-1 Penalties-Yards 5-34 5-55 Time of Possession 28:52 31:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Boise St., Cozart 14-72, Mattison 14-63, Wolpin 9-29, C.Thomas 1-7, Butler 1-0, Rypien 3-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4). Washington St., J.Williams 14-31, Morrow 4-22, Falk 4-4, Wicks 1-1, Salmonson 0-0, Hilinski 4-(minus 36).

PASSING_Boise St., Cozart 12-20-1-161, Rypien 7-8-0-76. Washington St., Hilinski 25-33-1-240, Falk 24-34-1-193.

RECEIVING_Boise St., C.Wilson 9-147, A.Richardson 3-22, Mattison 3-12, Dhaenens 1-44, Modster 1-7, Roh 1-6, Butler 1-(minus 1). Washington St., J.Williams 10-36, Johnson-Mack 8-81, T.Martin 8-66, Bell 7-107, Morrow 6-36, Sweet 4-46, Dimry 2-28, Calvin 2-24, D.Martin 1-5, Wicks 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

