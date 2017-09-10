BC-FBC–T25-Boise St.-Washington St. Stats
No. 20 Washington St. 47, Boise St. 44
|Boise St.
|7
|3
|7
|14
|3
|7
|3—44
|Washington St.
|7
|3
|0
|21
|3
|7
|6—47
|First Quarter
BOISE_Mattison 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 12:07
WST_R.Taylor 7 fumble return (Powell kick), 4:47
BOISE_FG Hoggarth 34, 9:14
WST_FG Powell 20, :41
BOISE_Cozart 14 run (Hoggarth kick), 4:10
BOISE_C.Wilson 47 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 14:53
BOISE_Weaver 55 fumble return (Hoggarth kick), 10:53
WST_Calvin 17 pass from Hilinski (Powell kick), 8:00
WST_Pelluer 36 interception return (Powell kick), 5:51
WST_Morrow 6 pass from Hilinski (Powell kick), 1:44
BOISE_FG Hoggarth 29, :00
WST_FG Powell 22, :00
WST_Wicks 1 run (Powell kick), :00
BOISE_C.Wilson 15 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), :00
BOISE_FG Hoggarth 37, :00
WST_Morrow 22 pass from Hilinski, :00
A_32,631.
___
|BOISE
|WST
|First downs
|19
|25
|Rushes-yards
|44-164
|27-22
|Passing
|237
|433
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-28-1
|49-67-2
|Return Yards
|69
|44
|Punts-Avg.
|5-42.4
|7-40.57
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-34
|5-55
|Time of Possession
|28:52
|31:08
___
RUSHING_Boise St., Cozart 14-72, Mattison 14-63, Wolpin 9-29, C.Thomas 1-7, Butler 1-0, Rypien 3-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4). Washington St., J.Williams 14-31, Morrow 4-22, Falk 4-4, Wicks 1-1, Salmonson 0-0, Hilinski 4-(minus 36).
PASSING_Boise St., Cozart 12-20-1-161, Rypien 7-8-0-76. Washington St., Hilinski 25-33-1-240, Falk 24-34-1-193.
RECEIVING_Boise St., C.Wilson 9-147, A.Richardson 3-22, Mattison 3-12, Dhaenens 1-44, Modster 1-7, Roh 1-6, Butler 1-(minus 1). Washington St., J.Williams 10-36, Johnson-Mack 8-81, T.Martin 8-66, Bell 7-107, Morrow 6-36, Sweet 4-46, Dimry 2-28, Calvin 2-24, D.Martin 1-5, Wicks 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
