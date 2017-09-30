BC-FBC–Syracuse-NC State Stats
NC State 33, Syracuse 25
|Syracuse
|0
|7
|10
|8—25
|NC State
|13
|13
|0
|7—33
|First Quarter
NCST_FG Wise 26, 8:01
NCST_FG Wise 48, 4:44
NCST_Louis 20 pass from Finley (Wise kick), :25
SYR_Dungey 7 run (Murphy kick), 12:12
NCST_Gallaspy 10 run (kick failed), 9:50
NCST_J.Samuels 16 run (Wise kick), 2:21
SYR_Dungey 1 run (Murphy kick), 12:00
SYR_FG Hofrichter 38, 2:34
NCST_Ny.Hines 1 run (Wise kick), 9:52
SYR_Ishmael 10 pass from Dungey (Dungey run), 4:39
___
|SYR
|NCST
|First downs
|20
|29
|Rushes-yards
|30-59
|47-256
|Passing
|385
|206
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-48-1
|21-34-0
|Return Yards
|89
|33
|Punts-Avg.
|3-40.33
|4-43.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-93
|6-49
|Time of Possession
|23:31
|36:29
___
RUSHING_Syracuse, Dungey 16-44, Elmore 5-14, D.Strickland 7-6, Neal 1-0, N.Johnson 1-(minus 5). NC State, Ny.Hines 19-115, J.Samuels 9-74, Finley 5-37, Gallaspy 10-33, Nichols 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 4).
PASSING_Syracuse, Devin Butler 0-1-0-0, Dungey 30-47-1-385. NC State, Locklear 1-1-0-20, Finley 20-33-0-186.
RECEIVING_Syracuse, Philips 17-188, Ishmael 6-120, D.Strickland 4-13, Neal 1-47, Pierce 1-9, N.Johnson 1-8. NC State, Meyers 7-57, J.Samuels 5-37, Louis 4-67, Harmon 2-17, Ny.Hines 2-8, Finley 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Syracuse, Murphy 48. NC State, Wise 31.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.