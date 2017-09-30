BC-FBC–Syracuse-NC State Stats

NC State 33, Syracuse 25

Syracuse 0 7 10 8—25 NC State 13 13 0 7—33 First Quarter

NCST_FG Wise 26, 8:01

NCST_FG Wise 48, 4:44

NCST_Louis 20 pass from Finley (Wise kick), :25

Second Quarter

SYR_Dungey 7 run (Murphy kick), 12:12

NCST_Gallaspy 10 run (kick failed), 9:50

NCST_J.Samuels 16 run (Wise kick), 2:21

Third Quarter

SYR_Dungey 1 run (Murphy kick), 12:00

SYR_FG Hofrichter 38, 2:34

Fourth Quarter

NCST_Ny.Hines 1 run (Wise kick), 9:52

SYR_Ishmael 10 pass from Dungey (Dungey run), 4:39

___

SYR NCST First downs 20 29 Rushes-yards 30-59 47-256 Passing 385 206 Comp-Att-Int 30-48-1 21-34-0 Return Yards 89 33 Punts-Avg. 3-40.33 4-43.75 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 12-93 6-49 Time of Possession 23:31 36:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Syracuse, Dungey 16-44, Elmore 5-14, D.Strickland 7-6, Neal 1-0, N.Johnson 1-(minus 5). NC State, Ny.Hines 19-115, J.Samuels 9-74, Finley 5-37, Gallaspy 10-33, Nichols 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 4).

PASSING_Syracuse, Devin Butler 0-1-0-0, Dungey 30-47-1-385. NC State, Locklear 1-1-0-20, Finley 20-33-0-186.

RECEIVING_Syracuse, Philips 17-188, Ishmael 6-120, D.Strickland 4-13, Neal 1-47, Pierce 1-9, N.Johnson 1-8. NC State, Meyers 7-57, J.Samuels 5-37, Louis 4-67, Harmon 2-17, Ny.Hines 2-8, Finley 1-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Syracuse, Murphy 48. NC State, Wise 31.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.