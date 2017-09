By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Southwestern College-Drake Stats

Drake 55, Southwestern College 14

Southwestern College 0 14 0 0 —14 Drake 7 21 10 17 —55 First Quarter

DRKE_McFarlane 66 pass from Kraemer (Donley kick), 14:09.

Second Quarter

DRKE_Cates 5 pass from Kraemer (Donley kick), 14:55.

DRKE_Neary 14 pass from Kraemer (Donley kick), 10:16.

DRKE_McFarlane 25 pass from Kraemer (Donley kick), 4:11.

SWC_Ebanks 39 pass from Gordon (Esparza kick), 1:31.

SWC_Ebanks 16 pass from Gordon (Esparza kick), 0:38.

Third Quarter

DRKE_McFarlane 11 pass from Kraemer (Donley kick), 11:34.

DRKE_FG Donley 43, 4:55.

Fourth Quarter

DRKE_Ostrander 13 pass from Kraemer (Donley kick), 14:08.

DRKE_FG Donley 26, 5:52.

DRKE_Clay 1 run (Kennedy kick), 1:25.

___

SWC DRKE First downs 8 27 Rushes-yards 26-36 48-164 Passing 116 336 Comp-Att-Int 10-28-3 24-33-0 Return Yards 126 67 Punts-Avg. 7-38.7 3-42.7 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalty-Yards 5-38 9-73 Time of Possession 25:06 34:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southwestern College, C. Gordon 12-13, M. Esparza 1-11, K. Wyatt 9-8, E. Yauney 3-5, S. Jefferson 1-(minus 1). Drake, J. Clay 16-64, I. Skinner 10-54, T. Murph 14-51, S. Hefner 1-4, G. Kraemer 5-(minus 5).

PASSING_Southwestern College, C. Gordon 9-25-2-108, A. Early 1-3-1-8. Drake, G. Kraemer 20-27-0-313, S. Hefner 4-6-0-23.

RECEIVING_Southwestern College, D. Ebanks 4-88, J. Lewis 2-13, C. Gates 2-11, J. Mora 1-3, P. Noll 1-1. Drake, M. McFarlane 7-152, D. Calvert 4-45, C. Ostrander 2-39, D. Cates 3-29, C. Neary 2-25, A. Bonds 2-23, W. Purdom 1-11, Z. DeLeon 1-5, J. Clay 1-4, A. Pfenninger 1-3.

