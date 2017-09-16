BC-FBC–Southern Miss-Louisiana-Monroe Stats

501.5
By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 11:29 pm 09/16/2017 11:29pm
Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Southern Miss 7 14 7 0—28
Louisiana-Monroe 0 10 7 0—17
First Quarter

USM_Robertson 15 pass from Griggs (Shaunfield kick), 10:38

Second Quarter

ULM_Evans 1 run (C.Ford kick), 14:36

USM_I.Smith 27 run (Shaunfield kick), 12:05

ULM_FG C.Ford 19, 3:14

USM_Robertson 20 pass from Griggs (Shaunfield kick), 1:51

Third Quarter

ULM_Evans 67 run (C.Ford kick), 8:55

USM_Staggers 42 pass from Griggs (Shaunfield kick), 5:31

___

USM ULM
First downs 23 15
Rushes-yards 48-289 37-218
Passing 250 112
Comp-Att-Int 17-32-1 11-27-0
Return Yards 97 53
Punts-Avg. 9-36.55 10-40.9
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-125 5-54
Time of Possession 33:39 26:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern Miss, I.Smith 27-224, Griggs 14-57, Adams 1-8, Kilcrease 1-3, Daniels 3-2, (Team) 2-(minus 5). Louisiana-Monroe, Gore 18-96, Evans 11-90, M.Green 1-31, Luckett 1-3, D.Carter 1-0, White 2-0, G.Smith 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Southern Miss, Griggs 17-32-1-250. Louisiana-Monroe, Evans 7-18-0-52, G.Smith 4-9-0-60.

RECEIVING_Southern Miss, Staggers 4-75, Robertson 3-72, I.Jones 3-36, I.Smith 3-13, Watkins 2-14, Adams 1-37, Daniels 1-3. Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson 3-42, X.Brown 2-19, Gillespie 1-17, J.Brown 1-14, Gore 1-7, White 1-6, McCray 1-5, M.Green 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Topics:
