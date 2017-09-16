BC-FBC–Southern Miss-Louisiana-Monroe Stats
Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17
|Southern Miss
|7
|14
|7
|0—28
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|10
|7
|0—17
|First Quarter
USM_Robertson 15 pass from Griggs (Shaunfield kick), 10:38
ULM_Evans 1 run (C.Ford kick), 14:36
USM_I.Smith 27 run (Shaunfield kick), 12:05
ULM_FG C.Ford 19, 3:14
USM_Robertson 20 pass from Griggs (Shaunfield kick), 1:51
ULM_Evans 67 run (C.Ford kick), 8:55
USM_Staggers 42 pass from Griggs (Shaunfield kick), 5:31
___
|USM
|ULM
|First downs
|23
|15
|Rushes-yards
|48-289
|37-218
|Passing
|250
|112
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-32-1
|11-27-0
|Return Yards
|97
|53
|Punts-Avg.
|9-36.55
|10-40.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-125
|5-54
|Time of Possession
|33:39
|26:21
___
RUSHING_Southern Miss, I.Smith 27-224, Griggs 14-57, Adams 1-8, Kilcrease 1-3, Daniels 3-2, (Team) 2-(minus 5). Louisiana-Monroe, Gore 18-96, Evans 11-90, M.Green 1-31, Luckett 1-3, D.Carter 1-0, White 2-0, G.Smith 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Southern Miss, Griggs 17-32-1-250. Louisiana-Monroe, Evans 7-18-0-52, G.Smith 4-9-0-60.
RECEIVING_Southern Miss, Staggers 4-75, Robertson 3-72, I.Jones 3-36, I.Smith 3-13, Watkins 2-14, Adams 1-37, Daniels 1-3. Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson 3-42, X.Brown 2-19, Gillespie 1-17, J.Brown 1-14, Gore 1-7, White 1-6, McCray 1-5, M.Green 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
