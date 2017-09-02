BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

501.5
September 2, 2017
College Football Scores

EAST

Alfred 20, Ithaca 17<

Alma 40, St. Vincent 34<

Assumption 31, Kutztown 28<

Bowie St. 48, Seton Hill 7<

Brockport 34, Hobart 20<

Bryant 49, Merrimack 41<

Bucknell 45, Marist 6<

Buffalo St. 20, Bridgewater (Mass.) 19<

Cheyney 56, Lincoln (Pa.) 28<

Cortland St. 34, Augustana (Ill.) 32<

Edinboro 30, Lake Erie 3<

Framingham St. 41, Endicott 10<

Franklin & Marshall 48, Lebanon Valley 7<

Gannon 55, S. Connecticut 22<

Hillsdale 19, Mercyhurst 11<

Husson 20, Union (NY) 7<

Juniata 42, Grove City 31<

LIU Post 42, Virginia Union 13<

Merchant Marine 56, Misericordia 35<

Monmouth (NJ) 31, Lafayette 12<

Morrisville St. 34, Norwich 20<

Muhlenberg 62, Wilkes 19<

NY Maritime 59, Maine Maritime 13<

Penn St. 52, Akron 0<

Pittsburgh 28, Youngstown St. 21<

Plymouth St. 31, Castleton 7<

RPI 45, William Paterson 0<

Robert Morris 13, Dayton 10<

Sacred Heart 42, Stetson 3<

Saginaw Valley St. 42, Alderson-Broaddus 24<

Salve Regina 35, Worcester St. 28<

Shepherd 54, Notre Dame Coll. 49<

Shippensburg 41, American International 7<

Springfield 35, W. New England 21<

St. Francis (Pa.) 69, Lock Haven 3<

Stonehill 44, Bloomsburg 28<

Susquehanna 7, Lycoming 6<

Towson 10, Morgan St. 0<

Ursinus 35, Bethany (WV) 13<

Villanova 38, Lehigh 35<

W. Virginia St. 51, Charleston (WV) 28<

Washington & Jefferson 37, St. John Fisher 27<

Wittenberg 20, Westminster (Pa.) 14<

