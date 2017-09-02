BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
College Football Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Alfred 20, Ithaca 17<
Alma 40, St. Vincent 34<
Assumption 31, Kutztown 28<
Bowie St. 48, Seton Hill 7<
Brockport 34, Hobart 20<
Bryant 49, Merrimack 41<
Bucknell 45, Marist 6<
Buffalo St. 20, Bridgewater (Mass.) 19<
Cheyney 56, Lincoln (Pa.) 28<
Cortland St. 34, Augustana (Ill.) 32<
Edinboro 30, Lake Erie 3<
Framingham St. 41, Endicott 10<
Franklin & Marshall 48, Lebanon Valley 7<
Gannon 55, S. Connecticut 22<
Hillsdale 19, Mercyhurst 11<
Husson 20, Union (NY) 7<
Juniata 42, Grove City 31<
LIU Post 42, Virginia Union 13<
Merchant Marine 56, Misericordia 35<
Monmouth (NJ) 31, Lafayette 12<
Morrisville St. 34, Norwich 20<
Muhlenberg 62, Wilkes 19<
NY Maritime 59, Maine Maritime 13<
Penn St. 52, Akron 0<
Pittsburgh 28, Youngstown St. 21<
Plymouth St. 31, Castleton 7<
RPI 45, William Paterson 0<
Robert Morris 13, Dayton 10<
Sacred Heart 42, Stetson 3<
Saginaw Valley St. 42, Alderson-Broaddus 24<
Salve Regina 35, Worcester St. 28<
Shepherd 54, Notre Dame Coll. 49<
Shippensburg 41, American International 7<
Springfield 35, W. New England 21<
St. Francis (Pa.) 69, Lock Haven 3<
Stonehill 44, Bloomsburg 28<
Susquehanna 7, Lycoming 6<
Towson 10, Morgan St. 0<
Ursinus 35, Bethany (WV) 13<
Villanova 38, Lehigh 35<
W. Virginia St. 51, Charleston (WV) 28<
Washington & Jefferson 37, St. John Fisher 27<
Wittenberg 20, Westminster (Pa.) 14<
