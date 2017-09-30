BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
College Football Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Albright 34, King’s (Pa.) 31<
Alfred 21, Buffalo St. 3<
Allegheny 57, Hiram 40<
American International 19, St. Anselm 0<
Amherst 31, Bowdoin 14<
Army 35, UTEP 21<
Assumption 54, LIU Post 20<
Bloomsburg 28, Millersville 21<
Boston College 28, Cent. Michigan 8<
Bridgewater (Mass.) 28, Westfield St. 9<
CCSU 26, Sacred Heart 15<
Case Reserve 35, St. Vincent 14<
Castleton 27, Anna Maria 14<
Catholic 20, Coast Guard 14<
Colgate 21, Cornell 7<
Columbia 28, Princeton 24<
Dean 10, Nichols 3<
East Stroudsburg 33, Cheyney 13<
Edinboro 45, Clarion 10<
Fairmont St. 34, Virginia-Wise 6<
Fitchburg St. 24, Mass. Maritime 17<
Franklin & Marshall 17, Muhlenberg 14<
Gettysburg 28, Moravian 14<
Harvard 41, Georgetown 2<
Houston 20, Temple 13<
Husson 28, Endicott 7<
Indiana (Pa.) 57, Seton Hill 14<
Ithaca 24, Hobart 21<
James Madison 20, Delaware 10<
Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7<
MIT 35, Merchant Marine 7<
Mass.-Dartmouth 17, W. Connecticut 13<
Mercyhurst 24, Gannon 22<
Middlebury 37, Colby 6<
Montclair St. 18, Kean 15<
Mount Ida 28, Gallaudet 21<
NY Maritime 49, Alfred St. 6<
Ohio 58, UMass 50<
Pace 20, Bentley 17<
Penn St. 45, Indiana 14<
Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10<
Plymouth St. 16, Worcester St. 6<
Shepherd 49, Concord 20<
Shippensburg 37, Lock Haven 6<
Springfield 42, Norwich 3<
Susquehanna 38, Dickinson 7<
Trinity (Conn.) 17, Williams 9<
Tufts 37, Bates 17<
Union (NY) 28, Morrisville St. 27<
Ursinus 21, Johns Hopkins 17<
W. New England 27, St. Lawrence 24, OT<
W. Virginia St. 34, Glenville St. 28<
WPI 45, Maine Maritime 0<
Wesleyan (Conn.) 31, Hamilton 9<
West Chester 27, Kutztown 21<
