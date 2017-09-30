BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <

College Football Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Albright 34, King’s (Pa.) 31<

Alfred 21, Buffalo St. 3<

American International 19, St. Anselm 0<

Amherst 31, Bowdoin 14<

Assumption 54, LIU Post 20<

Bloomsburg 28, Millersville 21<

Boston College 28, Cent. Michigan 8<

Bridgewater (Mass.) 28, Westfield St. 9<

Case Reserve 35, St. Vincent 14<

Catholic 20, Coast Guard 14<

Colgate 21, Cornell 7<

Columbia 28, Princeton 24<

Dean 10, Nichols 3<

East Stroudsburg 33, Cheyney 13<

Fairmont St. 34, Virginia-Wise 6<

Fitchburg St. 24, Mass. Maritime 17<

Franklin & Marshall 17, Muhlenberg 14<

Gettysburg 28, Moravian 14<

Harvard 41, Georgetown 2<

Houston 20, Temple 13<

Husson 28, Endicott 7<

Ithaca 24, Hobart 21<

Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7<

MIT 35, Merchant Marine 7<

Mercyhurst 24, Gannon 22<

Middlebury 37, Colby 6<

Montclair St. 18, Kean 15<

Mount Ida 28, Gallaudet 21<

NY Maritime 49, Alfred St. 6<

Pace 20, Bentley 17<

Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10<

Plymouth St. 16, Worcester St. 6<

Shepherd 49, Concord 20<

Shippensburg 37, Lock Haven 6<

Springfield 42, Norwich 3<

Susquehanna 38, Dickinson 7<

Trinity (Conn.) 17, Williams 9<

Tufts 37, Bates 17<

Union (NY) 28, Morrisville St. 27<

Ursinus 21, Johns Hopkins 17<

W. New England 27, St. Lawrence 24, OT<

W. Virginia St. 34, Glenville St. 28<

WPI 45, Maine Maritime 0<

Wesleyan (Conn.) 31, Hamilton 9<

West Chester 27, Kutztown 21<

