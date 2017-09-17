BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
College Football Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14<
Alderson-Broaddus 48, Lincoln (Pa.) 10<
Brown 28, Bryant 23<
Buffalo 33, Colgate 10<
Castleton 28, Norwich 14<
Catholic 25, Randolph-Macon 20<
Columbia 17, Wagner 14<
Delaware 41, Cornell 14<
Dickinson 24, Gettysburg 21<
E. Washington 56, Fordham 21<
Hobart 56, Shenandoah 30<
Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26<
Marist 14, Georgetown 12<
Notre Dame 49, Boston College 20<
Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21<
Penn 42, Ohio Dominican 24<
Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0<
Princeton 27, San Diego 17<
Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10<
Robert Morris 23, VMI 0<
Rowan 41, William Paterson 14<
Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0<
Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7<
Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17<
Towson 16, St. Francis (Pa.) 14<
Villanova 59, Lafayette 0<
West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16<
Yale 56, Lehigh 28<
