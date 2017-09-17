BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

501.5
By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 12:49 am 09/17/2017 12:49am
College Football Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14<

Alderson-Broaddus 48, Lincoln (Pa.) 10<

Brown 28, Bryant 23<

Buffalo 33, Colgate 10<

Castleton 28, Norwich 14<

Catholic 25, Randolph-Macon 20<

Columbia 17, Wagner 14<

Delaware 41, Cornell 14<

Dickinson 24, Gettysburg 21<

E. Washington 56, Fordham 21<

Hobart 56, Shenandoah 30<

Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26<

Marist 14, Georgetown 12<

Notre Dame 49, Boston College 20<

Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21<

Penn 42, Ohio Dominican 24<

Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0<

Princeton 27, San Diego 17<

Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10<

Robert Morris 23, VMI 0<

Rowan 41, William Paterson 14<

Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0<

Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7<

Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17<

Towson 16, St. Francis (Pa.) 14<

Villanova 59, Lafayette 0<

West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16<

Yale 56, Lehigh 28<

NCAA Football
