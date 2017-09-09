BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
College Football Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Albright 50, Misericordia 17<
Army 21, Buffalo 17<
Bloomsburg 29, Clarion 20<
Brockport 31, Ithaca 0<
California (Pa.) 54, Cheyney 14<
Carnegie-Mellon 42, Rochester 14<
Delaware Valley 34, Lycoming 3<
E. Michigan 16, Rutgers 13<
Edinboro 20, Lock Haven 3<
Endicott 29, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28<
Fordham 38, CCSU 31<
Framingham St. 29, Cortland St. 14<
Franklin & Marshall 52, Juniata 7<
Hobart 31, St. John Fisher 3<
Holy Cross 20, Bucknell 0<
Husson 44, Dean 12<
Kutztown 21, Mercyhurst 16<
LIU Post 35, New Haven 34<
Lebanon Valley 36, Wilkes 0<
Maine 60, Bryant 12<
Marist 38, Stetson 17<
McDaniel 35, Moravian 14<
Merrimack 31, American International 21<
Middle Tennessee 30, Syracuse 23<
Monmouth (NJ) 46, Lehigh 27<
Muhlenberg 18, Dickinson 6<
Navy 23, Tulane 21<
Old Dominion 17, UMass 7<
Penn St. 33, Pittsburgh 14<
Plymouth St. 27, Mount Ida 0<
RPI 36, WPI 14<
Richmond 20, Colgate 17<
Sacred Heart 38, Lafayette 24<
Salve Regina 26, Montclair St. 20<
Shippensburg 41, Gannon 33<
South Florida at UConn, ccd.<
Springfield 28, Kean 8<
St. Francis (Pa.) 31, Wagner 6<
St. Lawrence 17, Norwich 10<
St. Vincent 25, Thiel 22<
Temple 16, Villanova 13<
Union (NY) 28, Coast Guard 13<
Ursinus 35, Gettysburg 28<
W. New England 38, Westfield St. 6<
WV Wesleyan 34, West Liberty 0<
Wake Forest 34, Boston College 10<
Washington & Jefferson 47, Grove City 7<
West Virginia 56, East Carolina 20<
Westminster (Pa.) 28, Waynesburg 7<
Widener 49, FDU-Florham 7<
