BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

College Football Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Albright 50, Misericordia 17<

Army 21, Buffalo 17<

Bloomsburg 29, Clarion 20<

Brockport 31, Ithaca 0<

California (Pa.) 54, Cheyney 14<

Carnegie-Mellon 42, Rochester 14<

Delaware Valley 34, Lycoming 3<

Edinboro 20, Lock Haven 3<

Endicott 29, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28<

Fordham 38, CCSU 31<

Framingham St. 29, Cortland St. 14<

Franklin & Marshall 52, Juniata 7<

Hobart 31, St. John Fisher 3<

Holy Cross 20, Bucknell 0<

Husson 44, Dean 12<

Kutztown 21, Mercyhurst 16<

LIU Post 35, New Haven 34<

Lebanon Valley 36, Wilkes 0<

Maine 60, Bryant 12<

Marist 38, Stetson 17<

McDaniel 35, Moravian 14<

Merrimack 31, American International 21<

Monmouth (NJ) 46, Lehigh 27<

Muhlenberg 18, Dickinson 6<

Old Dominion 17, UMass 7<

Plymouth St. 27, Mount Ida 0<

RPI 36, WPI 14<

Richmond 20, Colgate 17<

Salve Regina 26, Montclair St. 20<

Shippensburg 41, Gannon 33<

South Florida at UConn, ccd.<

Springfield 28, Kean 8<

St. Francis (Pa.) 31, Wagner 6<

St. Lawrence 17, Norwich 10<

St. Vincent 25, Thiel 22<

Union (NY) 28, Coast Guard 13<

Ursinus 35, Gettysburg 28<

W. New England 38, Westfield St. 6<

WV Wesleyan 34, West Liberty 0<

Wake Forest 34, Boston College 10<

Washington & Jefferson 47, Grove City 7<

West Virginia 56, East Carolina 20<

Westminster (Pa.) 28, Waynesburg 7<

Widener 49, FDU-Florham 7<

