By The Associated Press

College Football Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Army 21, Buffalo 17<

Fordham 38, CCSU 31<

Hobart 31, St. John Fisher 3<

Holy Cross 20, Bucknell 0<

Marist 38, Stetson 17<

Monmouth (NJ) 46, Lehigh 27<

Richmond 20, Colgate 17<

South Florida at UConn, ccd.<

St. Francis (Pa.) 31, Wagner 6<

West Virginia 56, East Carolina 20<

