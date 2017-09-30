201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--Scores,4th Add

BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 8:49 pm 09/30/2017 08:49pm
Share

tx <
$vscores5 <

FAR WEST

Black Hills St. 50, NM Highlands 40<

Cent. Washington 62, Simon Fraser 0<

Colorado Mines 41, Fort Lewis 7<

Dixie St. 15, Western St. (Col.) 12<

E. Washington 52, Sacramento St. 31<

Idaho St. 38, Cal Poly 34<

Linfield 38, Whitworth 9<

Montana 45, Portland St. 33<

Pacific Lutheran 23, Puget Sound 13<

S. Oregon 24, Rocky Mountain 23<

Stanford 34, Arizona St. 24<

Weber St. 25, Montana St. 17<

Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest