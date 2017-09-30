BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

tx <
FAR WEST
Black Hills St. 50, NM Highlands 40<
Cent. Washington 62, Simon Fraser 0<
Colorado Mines 41, Fort Lewis 7<
Dixie St. 15, Western St. (Col.) 12<
E. Washington 52, Sacramento St. 31<
Idaho St. 38, Cal Poly 34<
Linfield 38, Whitworth 9<
Montana 45, Portland St. 33<
Pacific Lutheran 23, Puget Sound 13<
S. Oregon 24, Rocky Mountain 23<
Stanford 34, Arizona St. 24<
Weber St. 25, Montana St. 17<
Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10<
