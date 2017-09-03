501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--Scores,4th Add

BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 3:49 am 09/03/2017 03:49am
Share

tx <
$vscores5 <

FAR WEST

Air Force 62, VMI 0<

Arizona 62, N. Arizona 24<

Boise St. 24, Troy 13<

Chadron St. 25, Fort Lewis 19<

Fresno St. 66, Incarnate Word 0<

Hawaii 41, W. Carolina 18<

Howard 43, UNLV 40<

La Verne 33, Puget Sound 25<

Montana 45, Valparaiso 23<

N. Colorado 41, Coll. of Idaho 14<

New Mexico 38, Abilene Christian 14<

Oregon 77, S. Utah 21<

Oregon St. 35, Portland St. 32<

Rocky Mountain 32, Montana St.-Northern 25<

San Diego 34, W. New Mexico 20<

San Diego St. 38, UC Davis 17<

San Jose St. 34, Cal Poly 13<

Southern Cal 49, W. Michigan 31<

Washington St. 31, Montana St. 0<

Weber St. 76, Montana Western 0<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?