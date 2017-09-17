BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

501.5
By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 12:49 am 09/17/2017 12:49am
SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 24, Houston Baptist 3<

Appalachian St. 20, Texas St. 13<

Arkansas St. 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3<

Cent. Arkansas 38, SE Louisiana 6<

Cent. Missouri 28, Pittsburg St. 23<

Houston 38, Rice 3<

NM Highlands 42, Texas Wesleyan 7<

Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14<

Stephen F. Austin 37, Incarnate Word 31<

TCU 56, SMU 36<

Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21<

Texas Tech 52, Arizona St. 45<

UTSA 51, Southern U. 17<

