BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

MIDWEST
Baker 48, Grand View 41<
Baldwin-Wallace 42, Defiance 2<
Benedictine (Kan.) 37, Evangel 10<
Bethel (Minn.) 32, Dubuque 26<
Black Hills St. 47, Adams St. 41, 2OT<
Carnegie-Mellon 28, Washington (Mo.) 7<
Carthage 24, Aurora 0<
Case Reserve 34, Chicago 14<
Centre 27, Hanover 14<
Coe 13, Wis.-River Falls 9<
Concordia (Ill.) 28, Ripon 20<
Concordia (Moor.) 34, Nebraska Wesleyan 14<
Concordia (Wis.) 42, Finlandia 6<
Dickinson St. 30, Valley City St. 12<
Elizabeth City St. 24, Central St. (Ohio) 23<
Gustavus 38, Westminster (Mo.) 0<
Hamline 31, Crown (Minn.) 0<
Heidelberg 40, Olivet 24<
Illinois 24, Ball St. 21<
Illinois Wesleyan 17, Wis.-Whitewater 10<
Iowa 24, Wyoming 3<
Lake Forest 37, Beloit 27<
Loras 41, Elmhurst 9<
Mac Murray 28, Rockford 21<
Macalester 31, Carleton 20<
Michigan St. 35, Bowling Green 10<
Mid-Am Nazarene 52, Culver-Stockton 13<
Minn. St.-Moorhead 38, Augustana (SD) 7<
Missouri 72, Missouri St. 43<
Monmouth (Ill.) 27, Hope 20<
Mount St. Joseph 38, Capital 21<
Mount Union 58, NC Wesleyan 0<
Muskingum 19, Waynesburg 0<
N. Dakota St. 72, MVSU 7<
Northwestern 31, Nevada 20<
Northwood (Mich.) 38, Siena Heights 7<
Notre Dame 49, Temple 16<
Oberlin 24, Kalamazoo 6<
Ohio Northern 35, Adrian 31<
Olivet Nazarene 39, Lindenwood (Ill.) 14<
Presentation 40, Lawrence 10<
Reinhardt 53, Cincinnati Christian 7<
St. Ambrose 27, Dakota St. 24<
St. Francis (Ind.) 55, Jamestown 7<
St. John’s (Minn.) 98, St. Scholastica 0<
St. Olaf 56, Grinnell 13<
St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Wis.-Eau Claire 13<
Wabash 35, Albion 26<
Wayne (Mich.) 28, Walsh 9<
Whitworth 56, Central 13<
Wilmington (Ohio) 49, Earlham 20<
Wis.-Oshkosh 23, John Carroll 17<
Wis.-Platteville 30, George Fox 28<
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 34, St. Norbert 33<
Wis.-Stout 47, Simpson (Iowa) 29<
Wooster 45, Bluffton 21<
