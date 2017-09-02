501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--Scores,2nd Add

BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 9:19 pm 09/02/2017 09:19pm
Share

tx <
$vscores3 <

MIDWEST

Baker 48, Grand View 41<

Baldwin-Wallace 42, Defiance 2<

Benedictine (Kan.) 37, Evangel 10<

Bethel (Minn.) 32, Dubuque 26<

Black Hills St. 47, Adams St. 41, 2OT<

Carnegie-Mellon 28, Washington (Mo.) 7<

Carthage 24, Aurora 0<

Case Reserve 34, Chicago 14<

Centre 27, Hanover 14<

Coe 13, Wis.-River Falls 9<

Concordia (Ill.) 28, Ripon 20<

Concordia (Moor.) 34, Nebraska Wesleyan 14<

Concordia (Wis.) 42, Finlandia 6<

Dickinson St. 30, Valley City St. 12<

Elizabeth City St. 24, Central St. (Ohio) 23<

Gustavus 38, Westminster (Mo.) 0<

Hamline 31, Crown (Minn.) 0<

Heidelberg 40, Olivet 24<

Illinois 24, Ball St. 21<

Illinois Wesleyan 17, Wis.-Whitewater 10<

Iowa 24, Wyoming 3<

Lake Forest 37, Beloit 27<

Loras 41, Elmhurst 9<

Mac Murray 28, Rockford 21<

Macalester 31, Carleton 20<

Michigan St. 35, Bowling Green 10<

Mid-Am Nazarene 52, Culver-Stockton 13<

Minn. St.-Moorhead 38, Augustana (SD) 7<

Missouri 72, Missouri St. 43<

Monmouth (Ill.) 27, Hope 20<

Mount St. Joseph 38, Capital 21<

Mount Union 58, NC Wesleyan 0<

Muskingum 19, Waynesburg 0<

N. Dakota St. 72, MVSU 7<

Northwestern 31, Nevada 20<

Northwood (Mich.) 38, Siena Heights 7<

Notre Dame 49, Temple 16<

Oberlin 24, Kalamazoo 6<

Ohio Northern 35, Adrian 31<

Olivet Nazarene 39, Lindenwood (Ill.) 14<

Presentation 40, Lawrence 10<

Reinhardt 53, Cincinnati Christian 7<

St. Ambrose 27, Dakota St. 24<

St. Francis (Ind.) 55, Jamestown 7<

St. John’s (Minn.) 98, St. Scholastica 0<

St. Olaf 56, Grinnell 13<

St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Wis.-Eau Claire 13<

Wabash 35, Albion 26<

Wayne (Mich.) 28, Walsh 9<

Whitworth 56, Central 13<

Wilmington (Ohio) 49, Earlham 20<

Wis.-Oshkosh 23, John Carroll 17<

Wis.-Platteville 30, George Fox 28<

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 34, St. Norbert 33<

Wis.-Stout 47, Simpson (Iowa) 29<

Wooster 45, Bluffton 21<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?