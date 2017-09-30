BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <

MIDWEST

Adrian 34, Albion 32<

Akron 34, Bowling Green 23<

Alma 30, Kalamazoo 10<

Ashland 38, Davenport 0<

Augustana (Ill.) 24, Elmhurst 19<

Aurora 20, Wis. Lutheran 14<

Baker 65, Peru St. 42<

Baldwin-Wallace 52, Marietta 24<

Bemidji St. 56, Minn.-Crookston 0<

Benedictine (Ill.) 20, Rockford 17<

Benedictine (Kan.) 76, Cent. Methodist 7<

Bethany (Kan.) 30, Ottawa, Kan. 21<

Buffalo 27, Kent St. 13<

Carthage 55, Carroll (Wis.) 20<

Central 35, Simpson (Iowa) 17<

Chicago 55, Cornell (Iowa) 10<

Concordia (Mich.) 65, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0<

Concordia (Moor.) 27, Gustavus 17<

Dakota St. 20, Jamestown 14, OT<

Dakota Wesleyan 55, Midland 21<

DePauw 31, Ohio Wesleyan 30<

Defiance 34, Earlham 14<

Dickinson St. 40, Presentation 17<

Doane 39, Briar Cliff 10<

Drake 27, Butler 16<

Eureka 49, Iowa Wesleyan 18<

Ferris St. 59, Wayne (Mich.) 17<

Findlay 47, Walsh 3<

Fort Hays St. 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 35<

Franklin 69, Manchester 19<

Grambling St. 31, Clark Atlanta 20<

Grand Valley St. 34, Saginaw Valley St. 6<

Grand View 38, Mid-Am Nazarene 24<

Hamline 30, Carleton 19<

Hastings 38, Concordia (Neb.) 18<

Heidelberg 36, Muskingum 13<

Hillsdale 56, Kentucky Wesleyan 0<

Hope 42, Olivet 20<

Illinois College 61, Beloit 29<

Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 13<

Illinois Wesleyan 14, Wheaton (Ill.) 10<

Indianapolis 34, Truman St. 19<

John Carroll 72, Wilmington (Ohio) 14<

Kansas St. 33, Baylor 20<

Kansas Wesleyan 34, Southwestern (Kan.) 29<

Lake Erie 16, Alderson-Broaddus 15<

Lake Forest 41, Macalester 26<

Lakeland 60, Concordia (Wis.) 14<

Lindsey Wilson 56, Cincinnati Christian 7<

Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 42<

Luther 36, Buena Vista 14<

Mac Murray 19, Greenville 6<

Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21<

Mary 27, Minot St. 19<

Maryland 31, Minnesota 24<

McKendree 28, SW Baptist 7<

McPherson 48, Bethel (Kan.) 14<

Michigan St. 17, Iowa 10<

Michigan Tech 28, N. Michigan 21<

Millikin 30, North Park 15<

Minn. St.-Mankato 47, Concordia (St.P.) 10<

Minn.-Morris 17, Crown (Minn.) 7<

Missouri Valley 31, Culver-Stockton 7<

Monmouth (Ill.) 34, Lawrence 0<

Montana St.-Northern 43, Mayville St. 29<

Morningside 48, Northwestern (Iowa) 20<

Mount St. Joseph 35, Hanover 20<

Mount Union 43, Ohio Northern 14<

N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11<

N. Iowa 24, S. Illinois 17<

NW Missouri St. 24, Cent. Missouri 20<

Nebraska-Kearney 16, Missouri Southern 6<

North Central (Ill.) 43, Washington (Mo.) 24<

Northern St. (SD) 28, Minn. St.-Moorhead 20<

Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17<

Ohio Dominican 20, Malone 3<

Otterbein 49, Capital 42<

Quincy 31, Robert Morris-Chicago 17<

Ripon 55, Grinnell 0<

Rose-Hulman 48, Anderson (Ind.) 23<

SE Missouri 29, E. Kentucky 10<

San Diego 23, Dayton 7<

Siena Heights 30, Missouri Baptist 0<

Sioux Falls 24, SW Minnesota St. 10<

South Dakota 38, W. Illinois 33<

St. Francis (Ill.) 42, St. Ambrose 19<

St. Francis (Ind.) 31, Marian (Ind.) 24<

St. John’s (Minn.) 21, Bethel (Minn.) 13<

St. Norbert 61, Knox 17<

St. Scholastica 14, Northwestern (Minn.) 7<

St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Augsburg 25<

St. Xavier 24, Taylor 20<

Sterling 19, Friends 18<

Tiffin 31, Northwood (Mich.) 28<

Trine 44, Concordia (Ill.) 7<

Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24<

W. Michigan 55, Ball St. 3<

Wabash 33, Wooster 28<

Waldorf 39, Valley City St. 35<

Wartburg 34, Coe 7<

Washburn 35, Pittsburg St. 20<

Westminster (Mo.) 54, Martin Luther 6<

William Penn 34, Avila 7<

Winona St. 37, Upper Iowa 7<

Wis.-LaCrosse 35, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 13<

Wis.-Oshkosh 37, Wis.-Whitewater 20<

Wis.-Platteville 34, Wis.-Stout 27<

Wis.-River Falls 30, Wis.-Eau Claire 7<

Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24<

Wittenberg 28, Denison 12<

Youngstown St. 19, S. Dakota St. 7<

