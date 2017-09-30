BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Adrian 34, Albion 32<
Akron 34, Bowling Green 23<
Alma 30, Kalamazoo 10<
Ashland 38, Davenport 0<
Augustana (Ill.) 24, Elmhurst 19<
Aurora 20, Wis. Lutheran 14<
Baker 65, Peru St. 42<
Baldwin-Wallace 52, Marietta 24<
Bemidji St. 56, Minn.-Crookston 0<
Benedictine (Ill.) 20, Rockford 17<
Benedictine (Kan.) 76, Cent. Methodist 7<
Bethany (Kan.) 30, Ottawa, Kan. 21<
Buffalo 27, Kent St. 13<
Carthage 55, Carroll (Wis.) 20<
Central 35, Simpson (Iowa) 17<
Chicago 55, Cornell (Iowa) 10<
Concordia (Mich.) 65, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0<
Concordia (Moor.) 27, Gustavus 17<
Dakota St. 20, Jamestown 14, OT<
Dakota Wesleyan 55, Midland 21<
DePauw 31, Ohio Wesleyan 30<
Defiance 34, Earlham 14<
Dickinson St. 40, Presentation 17<
Doane 39, Briar Cliff 10<
Drake 27, Butler 16<
Eureka 49, Iowa Wesleyan 18<
Ferris St. 59, Wayne (Mich.) 17<
Findlay 47, Walsh 3<
Fort Hays St. 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 35<
Franklin 69, Manchester 19<
Grambling St. 31, Clark Atlanta 20<
Grand Valley St. 34, Saginaw Valley St. 6<
Grand View 38, Mid-Am Nazarene 24<
Hamline 30, Carleton 19<
Hastings 38, Concordia (Neb.) 18<
Heidelberg 36, Muskingum 13<
Hillsdale 56, Kentucky Wesleyan 0<
Hope 42, Olivet 20<
Illinois College 61, Beloit 29<
Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 13<
Illinois Wesleyan 14, Wheaton (Ill.) 10<
Indianapolis 34, Truman St. 19<
John Carroll 72, Wilmington (Ohio) 14<
Kansas St. 33, Baylor 20<
Kansas Wesleyan 34, Southwestern (Kan.) 29<
Lake Erie 16, Alderson-Broaddus 15<
Lake Forest 41, Macalester 26<
Lakeland 60, Concordia (Wis.) 14<
Lindsey Wilson 56, Cincinnati Christian 7<
Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 42<
Luther 36, Buena Vista 14<
Mac Murray 19, Greenville 6<
Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21<
Mary 27, Minot St. 19<
Maryland 31, Minnesota 24<
McKendree 28, SW Baptist 7<
McPherson 48, Bethel (Kan.) 14<
Michigan St. 17, Iowa 10<
Michigan Tech 28, N. Michigan 21<
Millikin 30, North Park 15<
Minn. St.-Mankato 47, Concordia (St.P.) 10<
Minn.-Morris 17, Crown (Minn.) 7<
Missouri Valley 31, Culver-Stockton 7<
Monmouth (Ill.) 34, Lawrence 0<
Montana St.-Northern 43, Mayville St. 29<
Morningside 48, Northwestern (Iowa) 20<
Mount St. Joseph 35, Hanover 20<
Mount Union 43, Ohio Northern 14<
N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11<
N. Iowa 24, S. Illinois 17<
NW Missouri St. 24, Cent. Missouri 20<
Nebraska-Kearney 16, Missouri Southern 6<
North Central (Ill.) 43, Washington (Mo.) 24<
Northern St. (SD) 28, Minn. St.-Moorhead 20<
Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17<
Ohio Dominican 20, Malone 3<
Otterbein 49, Capital 42<
Quincy 31, Robert Morris-Chicago 17<
Ripon 55, Grinnell 0<
Rose-Hulman 48, Anderson (Ind.) 23<
SE Missouri 29, E. Kentucky 10<
San Diego 23, Dayton 7<
Siena Heights 30, Missouri Baptist 0<
Sioux Falls 24, SW Minnesota St. 10<
South Dakota 38, W. Illinois 33<
St. Francis (Ill.) 42, St. Ambrose 19<
St. Francis (Ind.) 31, Marian (Ind.) 24<
St. John’s (Minn.) 21, Bethel (Minn.) 13<
St. Norbert 61, Knox 17<
St. Scholastica 14, Northwestern (Minn.) 7<
St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Augsburg 25<
St. Xavier 24, Taylor 20<
Sterling 19, Friends 18<
Tiffin 31, Northwood (Mich.) 28<
Trine 44, Concordia (Ill.) 7<
Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24<
W. Michigan 55, Ball St. 3<
Wabash 33, Wooster 28<
Waldorf 39, Valley City St. 35<
Wartburg 34, Coe 7<
Washburn 35, Pittsburg St. 20<
Westminster (Mo.) 54, Martin Luther 6<
William Penn 34, Avila 7<
Winona St. 37, Upper Iowa 7<
Wis.-LaCrosse 35, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 13<
Wis.-Oshkosh 37, Wis.-Whitewater 20<
Wis.-Platteville 34, Wis.-Stout 27<
Wis.-River Falls 30, Wis.-Eau Claire 7<
Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24<
Wittenberg 28, Denison 12<
Youngstown St. 19, S. Dakota St. 7<
