BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

MIDWEST
Alma 30, Kalamazoo 10<
Ashland 38, Davenport 0<
Aurora 20, Wis. Lutheran 14<
Baldwin-Wallace 52, Marietta 24<
Bemidji St. 56, Minn.-Crookston 0<
Benedictine (Ill.) 20, Rockford 17<
Benedictine (Kan.) 76, Cent. Methodist 7<
Carthage 55, Carroll (Wis.) 20<
Central 35, Simpson (Iowa) 17<
Chicago 55, Cornell (Iowa) 10<
Concordia (Mich.) 65, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0<
Concordia (Moor.) 27, Gustavus 17<
Dakota St. 20, Jamestown 14, OT<
DePauw 31, Ohio Wesleyan 30<
Defiance 34, Earlham 14<
Drake 27, Butler 16<
Findlay 47, Walsh 3<
Fort Hays St. 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 35<
Franklin 69, Manchester 19<
Heidelberg 36, Muskingum 13<
Hope 42, Olivet 20<
Illinois Wesleyan 14, Wheaton (Ill.) 10<
John Carroll 72, Wilmington (Ohio) 14<
Lake Erie 16, Alderson-Broaddus 15<
Lake Forest 41, Macalester 26<
Lakeland 60, Concordia (Wis.) 14<
Lindsey Wilson 56, Cincinnati Christian 7<
Luther 36, Buena Vista 14<
Mac Murray 19, Greenville 6<
Maryland 31, Minnesota 24<
McKendree 28, SW Baptist 7<
Millikin 30, North Park 15<
Minn. St.-Mankato 47, Concordia (St.P.) 10<
Missouri Valley 31, Culver-Stockton 7<
Monmouth (Ill.) 34, Lawrence 0<
Mount St. Joseph 35, Hanover 20<
Mount Union 43, Ohio Northern 14<
N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11<
North Central (Ill.) 43, Washington (Mo.) 24<
Quincy 31, Robert Morris-Chicago 17<
Rose-Hulman 48, Anderson (Ind.) 23<
San Diego 23, Dayton 7<
Siena Heights 30, Missouri Baptist 0<
St. John’s (Minn.) 21, Bethel (Minn.) 13<
St. Norbert 61, Knox 17<
St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Augsburg 25<
Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24<
Wabash 33, Wooster 28<
Wartburg 34, Coe 7<
Westminster (Mo.) 54, Martin Luther 6<
William Penn 34, Avila 7<
Winona St. 37, Upper Iowa 7<
Wis.-Oshkosh 37, Wis.-Whitewater 20<
Wis.-River Falls 30, Wis.-Eau Claire 7<
Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24<
