BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH

Bowie St. 64, Fayetteville St. 31<

Brockport 52, Cortland St. 38<

Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0<

Carnegie-Mellon 45, Bethany (WV) 14<

Carson-Newman 31, Catawba 18<

Chowan 10, Johnson C. Smith 7<

Elon 6, Albany (NY) 0<

Ferrum 17, NC Wesleyan 7<

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24<

Furman 56, ETSU 35<

Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7<

Grove City 21, Waynesburg 14<

Hampden-Sydney 37, Bridgewater (Va.) 27<

Huntingdon 38, Brevard 10<

Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21<

Juniata 42, McDaniel 41, OT<

Limestone 56, Mars Hill 49, 2OT<

Lycoming 34, Wilkes 7<

Marist 31, Davidson 9<

Maryville (Tenn.) 48, Greensboro 6<

NC State 33, Syracuse 25<

Rochester 28, Becker 10<

Shaw 23, Elizabeth City St. 17<

South Florida 61, East Carolina 31<

Stevenson 65, Misericordia 7<

Trinity (Texas) 26, Birmingham-Southern 20<

Virginia Union 28, St. Augustine’s 7<

Wesley 49, S. Virginia 0<

West Georgia 37, North Alabama 23<

Westminster (Pa.) 24, Thomas More 21, OT<

Widener 28, Lebanon Valley 20<

