BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH
Bowie St. 64, Fayetteville St. 31<
Brockport 52, Cortland St. 38<
Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0<
Carnegie-Mellon 45, Bethany (WV) 14<
Carson-Newman 31, Catawba 18<
Chowan 10, Johnson C. Smith 7<
Elon 6, Albany (NY) 0<
Ferrum 17, NC Wesleyan 7<
Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24<
Furman 56, ETSU 35<
Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7<
Grove City 21, Waynesburg 14<
Hampden-Sydney 37, Bridgewater (Va.) 27<
Huntingdon 38, Brevard 10<
Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21<
Juniata 42, McDaniel 41, OT<
Limestone 56, Mars Hill 49, 2OT<
Lycoming 34, Wilkes 7<
Marist 31, Davidson 9<
Maryville (Tenn.) 48, Greensboro 6<
NC State 33, Syracuse 25<
Rochester 28, Becker 10<
Shaw 23, Elizabeth City St. 17<
South Florida 61, East Carolina 31<
Stevenson 65, Misericordia 7<
Trinity (Texas) 26, Birmingham-Southern 20<
Virginia Union 28, St. Augustine’s 7<
Wesley 49, S. Virginia 0<
West Georgia 37, North Alabama 23<
Westminster (Pa.) 24, Thomas More 21, OT<
Widener 28, Lebanon Valley 20<
