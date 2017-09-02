BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

501.5
By The Associated Press September 2, 2017
SOUTH

Berry 30, Maryville (Tenn.) 24<

California 35, North Carolina 30<

Campbellsville 51, Point (Ga.) 33<

Clemson 56, Kent St. 3<

Ferrum 13, Emory & Henry 8<

Guilford 38, Huntingdon 24<

Hampden-Sydney 20, Averett 17<

Kentucky 24, Southern Miss. 17<

Lindsey Wilson 47, Warner 3<

Miami 41, Bethune-Cookman 13<

Mississippi St. 49, Charleston Southern 0<

Randolph-Macon 41, Dickinson 6<

South Carolina 35, NC State 28<

South Florida 31, Stony Brook 17<

Thomas More 47, Franklin 37<

UAB 38, Alabama A&M 7<

Virginia 28, William & Mary 10<

Webber International 3, St. Andrews 0<

Topics:
NCAA Football
