BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

tx <
$vscores2 <
SOUTH
Berry 30, Maryville (Tenn.) 24<
California 35, North Carolina 30<
Campbellsville 51, Point (Ga.) 33<
Clemson 56, Kent St. 3<
Ferrum 13, Emory & Henry 8<
Guilford 38, Huntingdon 24<
Hampden-Sydney 20, Averett 17<
Kentucky 24, Southern Miss. 17<
Lindsey Wilson 47, Warner 3<
Miami 41, Bethune-Cookman 13<
Mississippi St. 49, Charleston Southern 0<
Randolph-Macon 41, Dickinson 6<
South Carolina 35, NC State 28<
South Florida 31, Stony Brook 17<
Thomas More 47, Franklin 37<
UAB 38, Alabama A&M 7<
Virginia 28, William & Mary 10<
Webber International 3, St. Andrews 0<
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.