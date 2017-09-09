BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

501.5
By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 6:49 pm 09/09/2017 06:49pm
SOUTH

Alabama 41, Fresno St. 10<

Albany (NY) 26, Morgan St. 0<

Bluefield South 19, Edward Waters 0<

Bridgewater (Va.) 25, Thomas More 23<

Campbellsville at Warner, ccd.<

Carson-Newman 41, St. Augustine’s 14<

Catawba 27, VMI 20<

Catholic 16, Utica 10<

Charleston Southern at SC State, ppd.<

Cumberlands 20, Bethel (Tenn.) 19<

Duke 41, Northwestern 17<

Elon 34, Furman 31<

Emory & Henry 48, Brevard 13<

Ferrum 40, Apprentice 20<

Frostburg St. 49, College of NJ 14<

Georgetown (Ky.) at Southeastern (Fla.), ccd.<

Georgia Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 10<

Greensboro 23, Gallaudet 21<

Guilford 56, Methodist 17<

Johns Hopkins 38, Susquehanna 34<

Kentucky 27, E. Kentucky 16<

Kentucky Wesleyan 33, Livingstone 13<

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., ccd.<

Louisville 47, North Carolina 35<

Maryland 63, Towson 17<

Maryville (Tenn.) 24, Hanover 20<

Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23<

N. Colorado at Florida, ccd.<

Salisbury 63, William Paterson 7<

St. Andrews 48, Cincinnati Christian 25<

Stevenson 38, King’s (Pa.) 9<

Stony Brook 35, Rhode Island 18<

The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7<

UNC-Pembroke 66, Elizabeth City St. 14<

Union (Ky.) 43, Kentucky Christian 14<

Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0<

Washington & Lee 63, Sewanee 30<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

