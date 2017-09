BC-FBC–Schedule,7th Add

By The Associated Press

31 at Arizona St. 37 30at New Mexico 28 24 Troy 27

Sep. 23 UTEP, 8 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Arkansas, TBA

Oct. 7 at Appalachian St., TBA

Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Texas St., TBA

Nov. 18 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Nov. 25 Idaho, 4 p.m.

Dec. 2 South Alabama, 4 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA (1-2) 30 California 35 35 Louisville 47 53at Old Dominion 23

Sep. 23 Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 7 Notre Dame, TBA

Oct. 14 Virginia, TBA

Oct. 21 at Virginia Tech, TBA

Oct. 28 Miami, TBA

Nov. 9 at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Nov. 18 W. Carolina, TBA

Nov. 25 at NC State, TBA

NORTH TEXAS (1-2) 59 Lamar 14 32 at SMU 54 14 at Iowa 31

Sep. 23 UAB, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at UTSA, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FAU, TBA

Oct. 28 Old Dominion, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 UTEP, 5 p.m.

Nov. 18 Army, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Rice, 1 p.m.

NORTHWESTERN (2-1) 31 Nevada 20 17 at Duke 41 49 Bowling Green 7

Sep. 30 at Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 7 Penn St., Noon

Oct. 14 at Maryland, TBA

Oct. 21 Iowa, TBA

Oct. 28 Michigan St., TBA

Nov. 4 at Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 11 Purdue, TBA

Nov. 18 Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 25 at Illinois, TBA

NOTRE DAME (2-1) 49 Temple 16 19 Georgia 20 49at Boston College 20

Sep. 23 at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Sep. 30 Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 at North Carolina, TBA

Oct. 21 Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Miami, TBA

Nov. 18 Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Stanford, TBA

OHIO (2-1) 59 Hampton 0 21 at Purdue 44 42 Kansas 30

Sep. 23 at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Sep. 30 at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Cent. Michigan, TBA

Oct. 14 at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Kent St., TBA

Oct. 31 Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 Toledo, TBA

Nov. 14 at Akron, TBA

Nov. 24 at Buffalo, TBA

OHIO ST. (2-1) 49 at Indiana 21 16 Oklahoma 31 38 Army 7

Sep. 23 UNLV, Noon

Sep. 30 at Rutgers, TBA

Oct. 7 Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Nebraska, TBA

Oct. 28 Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Iowa, TBA

Nov. 11 Michigan St., TBA

Nov. 18 Illinois, TBA

Nov. 25 at Michigan, Noon

OKLAHOMA (3-0) 56 UTEP 7 31 at Ohio St. 16 56 Tulane 14

Sep. 23 at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Iowa St., TBA

Oct. 14 at Texas, TBA

Oct. 21 at Kansas St., TBA

Oct. 28 Texas Tech, TBA

Nov. 4 at Oklahoma St., TBA

Nov. 11 TCU, TBA

Nov. 18 at Kansas, TBA

Nov. 25 West Virginia, TBA

OKLAHOMA ST. (3-0) 59 Tulsa 24 44at South Alabama 7 59 at Pittsburgh 21

Sep. 23 TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Texas Tech, TBA

Oct. 14 Baylor, TBA

Oct. 21 at Texas, TBA

Oct. 28 at West Virginia, TBA

Nov. 4 Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 11 at Iowa St., TBA

Nov. 18 Kansas St., TBA

Nov. 25 Kansas, TBA

OLD DOMINION (2-1) 31 Albany (NY) 17 17 at UMass 7 23 North Carolina 53

Sep. 23 at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 FAU, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 W. Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 28 at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at FIU, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 Rice, 2 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.